Israel's Jerusalem Post Hacked, Site Replaced With Pro-Iran Threat Of Annihilation 

In the early hours of Monday Israel's prominent daily newspaper The Jerusalem Post had its website hacked by what are believed to be "pro-Iranian hackers" who made the intrusion on the occasion of the second anniversary of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani’s death.​

The newspaper's homepage was replaced by a threatening image depicting Israel's Dimona nuclear facility being blown up with text posted in both English and Hebrew reading: "We are close to you where you do not think about it."

The image that took over JPost's homepage during the breach.

The website has since been restored after the hack happened at about 2am Monday (local time). The featured image showed a missile being "fired" from a ring on the hand of the late IRGC Quds force leader, who has assassinated on orders from then President Trump on Jan.3rd, 2020 via drone strike at Baghdad's international airport.

Iranian officials have also long blamed Israel for being part of the assassination, which was actually belatedly confirmed by Israeli defense officials themselves last month. In December, while speaking about Soleimani's death in a media interview, Israel's former military intelligence chief, Maj. Gen. Tamir Heyman described that "Assassinating Soleimani was an achievement, since our main enemy, in my eyes, are the Iranians."

The website has since been restored and is functioning properly. Amid the cyber-intrusion JPost editors had acknowledged, "We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat to Israel," the English-language newspaper stated. "We are working to resolve the issue and thank readers for your patience and understanding."

Separately another Israeli media outlet was targeted Monday - Maariv newspaper’s Twitter account was taken over as part of what appears the "pro-Iranian Israeli influence op" - as Israeli media had described it.

Iran state media has actually made multiple declarations that Iranian forces would target the Dimona nuclear site, which lies in the southern Negev desert - for example in the last week of December coming out with this video depicting its attack by long-range missiles...

Israel has long officially denied or at least not commented on the fact that it possesses nukes, which Tehran has long argued is an unfair double-standard. Iran has said that if Israel has nuclear weapons then other regional countries should be free to pursue their own programs.

But at the same time the Ayatollahs and clerical establishment have deemed nuclear weapons 'unIslamic'. Iran maintains an official position of saying its program is toward peaceful energy development.