Italian PMI Honors Western Values In Atlantic Council Speech, Details Professional Ties With Elon Musk

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni delivered a powerful speech after receiving the Atlantic Council’s Global Citizen Award in New York, focusing on the importance of Western values, democracy, and the fight against authoritarianism.

The Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader was awarded the prize on Monday during a gala dinner at the United Nations for her “groundbreaking role as Italy’s first female prime minister, her strong support of the European Union and the transatlantic alliance, and her 2024 chairmanship of the G7.”

In her acceptance speech, Meloni urged the West to reject the idea of decline and instead reaffirm its moral and democratic foundations.

Meloni warned that authoritarian regimes were gaining ground by exploiting the perceived weakening of Western democracies.

Great speech by Giorgia Meloni today in New York. pic.twitter.com/iN97zT0F7i — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 24, 2024

“We must resist the lure of authoritarianism because the true strength of democracies lies in their values and freedoms, not in power alone,” Meloni stated. She invoked patriotism as a guiding principle and argued that embracing national identity is essential for preserving democratic institutions and progress.

The Italian premier reiterated her commitment to Ukraine and urged the West to stand firm against Russian aggression, warning that the current conflict represented a pivotal moment for the West in its defense of self-determination and freedom.

“We must not waver in our support for Ukraine. This is about more than borders — it’s about the future of global order and democracy,” she said.

One prominent admirer Giorgia Meloni has attracted is the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, Elon Musk, who described her as “someone who is even more beautiful on the inside than she is on the outside.”

“She’s also someone who is authentic, honest, truthful — and that can’t always be said about politicians,” Musk added.

The tech billionaire has been particularly complimentary about Meloni’s apparent hard stance on illegal immigration (although Italian conservatives may contest her success on that issue) and her commitment to pro-family policies.

In response, Meloni praised Musk’s visionary leadership, stating: “Elon Musk has changed the way we think about technology, energy, and the future. It is leaders like him who push the boundaries of what is possible, and we are eager to see how Italy can be part of that future.”

