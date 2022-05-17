Italy's Salvini Warns Food Shortages Could Cause 20 Million African Migrants To Enter Europe

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Italian League party leader Matteo Salvini has warned that if the war in Ukraine does not end soon, chronic food shortages will cause an immigration wave that will lead to 20 million African migrants trying to enter Europe.

If Ukrainian grain supplies continue to be impacted, Salvini cautions, “Significant hunger is expected on the African continent, which will be a humanitarian, then a social, and finally an Italian problem.”

“Without peace there will be famine in the autumn and 20 million Africans will be ready to go,” he added.

Salvini predicts that a new migrant crisis will unfold if a ceasefire and subsequent peace isn’t achieved by the end of this month, noting that this was “essential for Ukraine, Russia and Italy as well.”

Italy’s former Minister of the Interior is urgently asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who recently returned from a meeting with Joe Biden, to push the issue of a ceasefire.

Salvini said that European countries pouring weapons into the region was making peace an increasingly distant possibility.

“If 80 billion euros are spent on weapons in Europe, it will be difficult to achieve peace, the more weapons there are, the more distant peace will get,” he warned. “There are those in Europe who are in favor of war, but Italy, France and Germany must act for peace,” he added, speaking out against Italy sending a third arms shipment to Ukraine.

Ukraine was the world’s 6th largest exporter of wheat before the war began.

Last week, it was revealed that £6.8billion of wheat in Ukraine is being blocked from export due to the war blocking off access to the sea.

The world is currently beset with food price hikes and shortages of key products such as sunflower oil, which are now starting to be rationed.

