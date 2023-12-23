"It's Disgusting What They're Doing": Tucker Carlson Describes Visit With Julian Assange

As Julian Assange approaches his 'final' appeal against extradition to the United States, where he faces some 18 counts related to the release of vast troves of damning and embarrassing evidence against the US government, the 52-year-old WikiLeaks founder received a visit from Tucker Carlson to discuss his situation.

Carlson describes Assange as "one of the greatest journalists of our age," who has "spent his adult life bringing previously concealed facts to the public about what our leaders are doing."

Perhaps most notably, Assange published internal emails from the Democratic National Committee, revealing among other things that the Hillary Clinton campaign conspired to cheat against rival Bernie Sanders. These leaks, claimed by Democrats to be Russian hacks, were actually internal leaks, according to Carlson.

What's more, Carlson noted how a fabricated, media-amplified sexual assault charge in Sweden was used against Assange, who spent more than seven years in asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. And when he exposed the CIA's spying apparatus, former CIA Director Mike Pompeo discussed kidnapping or assassinating him while not being charged with any crime in the US at the time.

Watch below as Carlson lays out the Assange situation...

Highlights:

"We talked about why he is in prison, and my first question to him was: 'what do you think this is actually about?'," to which Assange replied that he "first became famous when WikiLeaks published documents and videos that the US government had kept secret from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that were politically embarrassing to the Pentagon - but that wasn't the red line. The red line was several years later, when WikiLeaks published information about surveillance by the CIA."

"It's a total outrage that they're holding him, and he hasn't even committed or been charged with a crime in this country."

"The inmates are treated like animals. And he's not an animal, he's a journalist who has committed no crime. And so, anyone who's in favor of that, anyone who supports his continued torture, is your enemy."

"Assange looks like press photographs of him, maybe older, pale, he hasn't been outside in 13 years..."

As Paul Craig Roberts notes, the Assange situation "shows conclusively that Washington regards truth as its most dangerous enemy."

A country without a media cannot be free or have an accountable government. Americans who think that they live in a free country are completely deluded. They are pathetic.

