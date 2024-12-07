Jihadists Reach Outskirts Of Damascus Amid Likely Transition Of Power Deal, Assad's Fate Uncertain

There are widespread reports that jihadist forces under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and which are backed by Turkey have entered key districts of Homs in central Syria, and other convoys have already reached the outskirts of Damascus.

Very little fighting has actually taken place, with the Syrian Army peeling back from position after position, and with heavy equipment including tanks seen being transported to the capital or in other instances to the coast. ZeroHedge's contacts in Damascus strongly suggest a transition of power deal has already been made.

External discussions are centered in Doha, and some premature and unverified reports have claimed President Bashar al-Assad has already flown out of the country; however, Syrian state SANA on Saturday sought to refute these reports, saying he is still in Damascus.

Iranian advisers and IRGC officers have departed Damascus. This also partly explains why Syrian national forces have not put up much of a fight.

Unverified social media reports further say that anti-Assad forces have essentially been able to walk into suburban or countryside areas of the capital with no resistance. Again, what points to the likely reality of a secret deal which allows Assad's safe exit and that of his top officials is the fact that all of this is happening without much bloodshed.

Below is the latest on the jihadist convoy locations according to The Guardian:

Syrian insurgents have reached the suburbs of Damascus, opposition activists and a rebel commander said on Saturday, as a rapidly moving offensive in which they have taken over some of Syria’s largest cities continued.



Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said insurgents were active in the Damascus suburbs of Maadamiyah, Jaramana and Daraya. He said opposition fighters were also marching from eastern Syria towards the Damascus suburb of Harasta.



Hassan Abdul-Ghani, an insurgent commander, posted on Telegram that opposition forces had started to encircle Damascus in the “final stage” of their offensive. He said fighters were heading from southern Syria towards Damascus.

Map: The collapse of Syria over the last 10 days

Whatever happens next, it is becoming clear that the Baathist Syrian state under the Assad family, which goes back to 1970 when Hafez Assad first emerged in power, will never be the same again - and is coming to a fast end.

Many Christian, Alawite, and Sunni ruling families in the capital area are fleeing to the Lebanese border, not waiting around to take their chances under Taliban-style rule, despite dubious claims that HTS plans to respect 'diversity' and pluralism.

Footage from a key suburbs outside the capital [note: cannot be independently verified]...

SYRIA: Anti-Assad protestors bring down Hafez Assad statue in middle of Jarmana (20 min from Damascus). The protests and rebel offensive are only spreading, gradually approaching capital… pic.twitter.com/kkBhGsOlj2 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 7, 2024

BREAKING — Damascus outskirts Al Moademyeh is free of Assad forces. This is right next to Mezzeh Air Base pic.twitter.com/ACLcRaTU1E — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 7, 2024

Contradictory reporting over Assad's whereabouts and political transition plans:

Embassy Statement: Denial of Allegations Made in Wall Street Journal Article pic.twitter.com/IEE8JmbQbt — Jordan Embassy in Washington D.C. (@JorEmbUS) December 6, 2024

Regional war correspondent Elijah Magnier observes, "It looks like what will remain of the old Syria will be limited to Homs, for now, and on longer term Latakia - Tartous only. Lebanon should think about defended its borders. People in Damascus should think of their future in the next 24-48 hours."

The latest from the Syrian presidency's office:

Presidency of the #Syrian Arab Republic affirms that President Bashar al-Assad is assuming his work, national and constitutional tasks from the capital, Damascushttps://t.co/v4ko1Nfiek pic.twitter.com/Sj8CGjaE0C — SANAEnglishOfficial (@SANAEnOfficial) December 7, 2024

Meanwhile the Syrian Interior Minister Major General Al-Rahmon vows that "there is a very strong security cordon on the outskirts of Damascus and no one can break it."

Military commanders are still vowing to fight, and to mount a 'fortress Damascus' defense as the insurgent armies outside the capital are vowing to besiege it.

Syrian military commanders makes a video statement:



“Our valiant army continues to carry out its operations against terrorist gatherings at high rates in the directions of the Hama and Homs countrysides and the northern Daraa countryside, inflicting hundreds of deaths and… pic.twitter.com/K8BFTtx0cC — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 7, 2024

developing...