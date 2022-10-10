Joe Rogan & Dave Smith Break Down The Real Reasons Russia Invaded Ukraine In Viral Clip

Amid this month's sudden and dangerous uptick in nuclear rhetoric surrounding the war in Ukraine, a YouTube clip from the official Joe Rogan Experience channel is soon to hit five million views a mere two weeks after the original program aired.

Comic and rising Libertarian movement star commentator Dave Smith appeared as a guest on Rogan's show in late September where the two discussed among other things the real reasons that Russia invaded Ukraine, in contradiction of the prevailing mainstream narrative which claims it's simply all about Putin being a "monster" bent on restoring the Soviet Union. Watch this rare 15-minute takedown of the mainstream narrative on the most listened to podcast in the world...

"This thing with Russia is the craziest thing in the world. The idea that we're actually flirting with a nuclear conflict with Russia?" Smith begins the segment by questioning and lamenting.

"The most important priority in the history of humanity is that America and Russia do not go to war. There's nothing more important than that. That's it. We'll destroy the human species if we do this. And yet there's this war right on Russia's border. And there's no effort to negotiate going on. There's no effort."

Smith went on to describe that just the opposite is the case: Western powers led by the US and UK have actually thwarted the potential for the warring sides to come to the negotiating table at every turn.

"They had a deal worked out. It has been reported in multiple sources that they had a deal worked out. And the deal was basically that Vladimir Putin would pull back, he would pull back his troops and leave Ukraine under the condition that ... very simple condition that Ukraine guaranteed autonomy for the Donbas region and agreed to never join NATO." "Like that was the deal... I'm not saying that's the perfect deal but it's better than what we got right now."

Joe Rogan then chimed in: "It's better than nuclear war."

The #US is desperately provoking #Russia to use tactical nuclear weapons. I don't think this will happen in the way America, or even #Kyiv, expects. However, the US administration is forcing President Putin to react more harsher than ever. That objective will be met, I reckon. pic.twitter.com/h8j4UYodlh — Elijah J. Magnier 🇪🇺 (@ejmalrai) October 8, 2022

Rogan had in months prior discussed with other guests the growing danger of the world witnessing a nuclear war centered on the conflict in Ukraine, a further example of which can be viewed here.

These clips are also likely growing in popularity after a series of "controversial" Elon Musk tweets from last week. Musk has been highlighting many of the same themes and dangers featured in Rogan's recent podcast shows.