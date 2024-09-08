Jordanian National Guns Down Three Israelis At Popular Border Crossing

Among the most frequented land border crossings to get into Israel and the Palestinian territories used by tourists, backpackers, and religious pilgrims alike is the Allenby Bridge Crossing between Jordan and the West Bank.

The crossing sees foot and vehicle traffic of thousands of entrances and exits each day, and has long been among the safer and more stable border areas, especially when compared to Israel's southern border with Gaza. But that all changed on Sunday with a blaze of gunfire by a Jordanian national after approaching the Israeli side of the crossing.

AFP via Getty Images

A Jordanian truck driver reportedly arrived at Allenby Bridge Crossing, or what's officially known in Jordan as the King Hussein Bridge (and is the sole crossing with Jordan), emerged from his truck and opened fire on Israeli crossing workers.

Three Israeli border officials were struck and killed, and the victims have been identified as Yohanan Shchori from the West Bank Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Efraim, Yuri Birnbaum, 65, from Na’ama, and Adrian Marcelo Podzamczer, from Ariel.

Israeli media details of the attack:

According to the military and Israel Airports Authority officials — the latter of which manages the land crossing — the gunman got out of the truck he was driving during an inspection at the terminal and opened fire at several of the crossing’s workers, killing three. IAA security guards returned fire at the terrorist, killing him.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) condemned the incident as a terror attack while Hamas issued a statement hailing the gunman as "one of Jordan’s brave men."

Security serves later identified him as 39-year old Jordanian citizen Maher Dhiab Hussein al-Jazi, from the Petra area. At least one handgun was recovered from the scene.

Yuri Birnbaum (left), Yohanan Shchori (center), and Adrian Marcelo Podzamczer, killed in a terror shooting attack at the Allenby Bridge Crossing, via TOI

Hamas claimed that it was revenge for provocations happening by Jewish settler groups at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Hamas statement said it was a "natural response to the holocaust carried out by the Nazi Zionist enemy against our people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and its plans for the Judaization of the Al Aqsa mosque."

Purported footage from the attack:

תיעוד | פיגוע הירי במעבר אלנבי@bokeralmog



צילום: סעיף 27 א' לחוק זכויות יוצרים pic.twitter.com/9KW4WUsXZx — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) September 8, 2024

"This heroic attack and similar ones are the only response that the American administration understands,” the statement added," calling the US an "accomplice" to Israel.

The Allenby Bridge Crossing has been temporarily closed as a result. Currently the IDF is still engaged in operations in the West Bank. The past week-and-a-half has witnessed the biggest IDF incursion in the West Bank in years, which has sent tensions with Palestinians there soaring. There are fears that a crisis similar to what's happening in the Gaza Strip could be unleashed if fighting grows.