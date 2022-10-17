Kayne West To Purchase "Uncancelable" Social Media App Parler

Parlement Technologies, the parent company of the popular social media platform "Parler," published a press release Monday saying it's being acquired by Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

In a statement, Ye said he's acquiring the social media platform, a favorite among American conservatives, to ensure people "have the right to freely express ourselves."

Parlement Technologies said it entered into "an agreement in principle" to sell Parler to Ye for an unknown amount.

"The proposed acquisition will assure Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome," the company said.

The press release provides a backlink to Ye's Parler page, though no content has been posted.

"This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals," Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said.

News of the acquisition comes after Instagram, and now Twitter restricted Ye's accounts after violating both companies' policies. More specifically, Ye responded to the Instagram restrictions with a deleted tweet, writing:

I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda

Parler was reinstated by Apple earlier this year and returned to Google's app store last month.

The deal is "expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022," Parlement wrote in the press release.