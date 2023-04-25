Kremlin Addresses Western Reports That Putin 'Sits In A Bunker' & Uses Body Doubles

The Kremlin has responded to reports that President Vladimir Putin lives in fear of being assassinated, living in a bunker and using a body double, as unfounded 'lies'.

His press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, addressed the allegations on Tuesday, saying that no, the Russian president does not "sit out in bunkers". Peskov said: "We heard [people say] that Putin has a lot of doubles who work for him while he is sitting in the bunker. Another lie," according to RIA Novosti.

2010 photo of Putin hunting in Siberia, via AP.

Peskov followed with, "You see what kind of president we have. Actually, he is as he always was, he is a super active person." He made the comments on a popular Russian media talk show.

"Those who work with him can barely keep up with him. One can only envy his energy. God forbid, you can wish only for his health. Of course, he did not sit out in any bunkers. This is also a lie," the statement emphasized.

There have also long been rumors that Putin suffers ill-health, a media trend which only grew in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 of last year.

Peskov took the opportunity to say that the 70-year-old president is in great health. "You see yourselves what our president is like: He always was, and is now, mega-active — those who work next to him can hardly keep up with him," he said. "His energy can only be envied."

The speculation that Putin might be using body doubles as a security measure likely resurfaced after last week's surprise visit of the Russian leader to near the frontline of the battlefield in Ukraine. A week ago on Tuesday he made his second visit to his troops in Ukraine in two months, arriving by helicopter under heavy security at a military command post in southern Kherson oblast.

The news was released via footage of his helicopter touching down, aired on Russian state television, and appeared an attempt to boost troop morale and demonstrate his ultimate authority over operations in the conflict at a moment overall advance is somewhat stalled.

"Dressed in a dark suit, Putin appeared to chair meetings with his military top brass during both stops. The locations of the military headquarters weren’t disclosed, making it impossible to assess how close they were to the front line," The Associated Press noted of state media video of the visit. But the report also said, "Nor was it possible to independently verify the authenticity of the video footage."