Kremlin Mocks & Dismisses White House's High Russian Casualty Count

The Kremlin has reacted to a Monday briefing by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby wherein he issued a surprisingly high estimate of Russian casualties which he said took place since December in the contested Donetsk city of Bakhmut. He said Russian forces have suffered over 100,000 total casualties - including about 20,000 soldiers killed in combat and another 80,000 wounded.

In response, Dmitry Peskov mocked and dismissed these figures on Tuesday, saying the White House is pulling the numbers out of a hat, and further stressed the US cannot possibly know any of this.

Image via Reuters

"Pulling out figures out of a hat, Washington does not have the opportunity to give any correct figures, they do not have such data, this is how it should be treated" Peskov said, as cited in national media.

"It is necessary to focus only on those figures that are published in a timely manner by the Russian Defense Ministry," he added.

Interestingly, when in the Monday press briefing Kirby was asked the NSC spokesman refused to give casualty numbers for the Ukrainian side. "I'm not ever going to put anything out in the public domain that's going to make their job harder," Kirby said. "They are the victims here. Russia is the aggressor."

As we explained previously, while very clearly Bakhmut has for months been in truth a "meat-grinder" for both sides, the US is likely offering this staggering and large Russian casualty count of 100,000 in order to establish a 'pyrrhic victory' narrative. Kirby admitted the Russians are winning in Bakhmut, but wants to paint a picture of it losing the overall conflict given the massive cost and sacrifice for Bakhmut.

The independent geopolitical analysis site Moon of Alabama wrote days ago:

Bakhmut/Aryomovsk is to 90% under Russian control and the rest will be captured during the next few days. Ukrainian losses in the city must have been huge. The Ukrainian troops who try to escape from the city immediately come under artillery fire. The latest daily Russian clobber report counts 575 'enemy losses' in Bakhmut over the last 24 hours for a total of 815 along the whole frontline. This is the largest number reported over the last two months.

Meanwhile, a Tuesday briefing by Russia's defense chief has painted a grim picture for the Ukrainian side. According to his words: "Russian forces have already received sufficient ammunition for effectively inflicting damage on the enemy by firepower and the domestic defense industry generally meets the requirements of the Army and the Navy, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told a conference call with military commanders on Tuesday."

"In April, Kiev lost over 15,000 troops and 430 armored vehicles in battles," he said as cited in TASS. "Therefore, the Kiev regime’s manpower losses increased by a third compared to February (the Russian Defense Ministry did not report about the Kiev regime’s military personnel losses in March)," the state publication said.