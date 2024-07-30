Kremlin Tells Venezuelan Opposition To 'Accept Defeat', Warns Against US Interference

The Kremlin on Tuesday issued a message to the Venezuelan opposition, saying it must accept that its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez lost the election that Nicolas Maduro has won a third term, after the results were certified by the country's National Electoral Council.

No less than nine Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico have questioned the result or at least have shown some hesitancy to immediately recognize it. But Moscow has responded: "We see that the opposition does not want to accept its defeat. But we believe it must do so," according to the words of Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov further warned other global power against interfering in Venezuela's internal politics. The statement came within 24 hours of Maduro delivering a televised speech wherein he warned an externally-sponsored 'color revolution' is afoot.

Anadolu via Getty Images

"It's very important that attempts to sway the situation inside Venezuela are not fueled by third countries and that Venezuela is free from outside influence," Peskov said.

Maduro's supporters are now calling for counter-protests at a moment some districts of Caracas have seen violence as police attempt to quell the protesting crowds, which have sought to get close to the presidential palace.

China too has congratulated Maduro on another term in office, hailing that it further cements positive relations between Beijing and Caracas, which have in the past even conducted joint military drills.

According to Chinese state-run Global Times, "Noting that China and Venezuela are good friends and partners, Lin said that China attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and is willing to work with Venezuela to continuously enrich the China-Venezuela all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership and bring more benefits to the two peoples."

The report further highlighted that all of this is "disappointing news" for Washington while at the same time the official results are being fully welcomed by Russia and China.

Protesters burn portrait of President Maduro, Anadolu via Getty Images

Russian state media too has frequently accused the US of seeking to foment coup and regime change in Caracas. Under the Trump administration this was definitely an accurate version of events, given former officials like John Bolton have openly stated that this was Washington's policy. Prior unrest and widespread anti-Maduro unrest hit Caracas in 2019.

Moscow has also over the past many years denounced US-led regime change efforts in places like Syria as well, where Russia has a longtime military presence. Recently, Russia has been sending warships to Cuba, and to patrol the Caribbean region, which US officials have viewed as threatening.