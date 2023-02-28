Kremlin: West Pumping Weapons Into Ukraine Could Bring 'Apocalypse'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has sounded off in a new Russian media op-ed, warning the west of the dire, worst-case scenario that awaits if it keeps escalating its support to Ukrainian forces.

His words published at the start of this week said the Western policy of arming Ukraine could lead to "apocalypse." The former Russian president and current deputy chairman of the security council has never been shy about these types of warnings, frequently saying that nuclear war could result. The printed words also coincided with Janet Yellen's Monday trip to Ukraine where she discussed $10 billion in new budgetary aid for Kiev, and announced the first $1.2 billion tranche.

Via AP

He also stressed in the new piece that the West's policy is bent on blocking the possibility of peace negotiations. "One could continue to pump weapons into the neo-fascist Kiev regime and block any opportunity to revive negotiations," Medvedev wrote for the newspaper Izvestiya.

"Our enemies are doing just that, not wanting to understand that their goals obviously lead to a total fiasco. Lose for everyone. Collapse. Apocalypse," he added.

"When the former life will have to be forgotten for centuries, until the smoky blockages cease to emit radiation." Thus his words clearly have in mind a 'nuclear apocalypse'.

His ominous words came within a week of President Putin declaring that Moscow has formally suspended participation in the New START nuclear treaty with the US. It is the last end of Cold War era treaty seeking to reduce, limit, and monitor the rival superpowers' nuclear stockpiles.

Putin has also lately described the proxy war in Ukraine as constituting an existential threat to Russia, saying his people's very survival is on the line, and stressing Moscow won't back down until its military objectives are achieved.

But Russia's declaration on the treaty is widely seen as temporary, with the US State Department days ago saying it's ready to begin dialogue at any time, and conditioned on Russia's readiness to deescalate.