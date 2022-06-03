Kuwait Summons US Diplomat Over Gay Pride Month Tweet

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Kuwait’s government announced it has summoned a senior US diplomat over concerns about the US Embassy in Kuwait tweeting its support for gay pride month.

Well, this is awkward.

To mark the beginning of LGBTQ+ pride month, where a movement endorsed by every single establishment organ in western society marches to celebrate and protect its ‘rights’, the US Embassy in Kuwait didn’t hesitate to signal its virtue.

The tweet asserted that Joe Biden is a “champion for the human rights” of LGBTQ+ people and “all human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.”

“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.” @POTUS is a champion for the human rights of #LGBTQI persons. #Pride2022 #YouAreIncluded pic.twitter.com/gdPPBDlHZH — U.S. Embassy Kuwait (@USEmbassyQ8) June 2, 2022

This apparently angered authorities in Kuwait itself, where gay sex between men is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

“Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement saying it had summoned Jim Holtsnider, Acting chargé d’affairs of the U.S. Embassy, about “the embassy’s publication on its social media accounts of references and tweets supporting homosexuality” and reminded him of “the obligation not to publish such tweets” and “respect the laws and regulations in force” in the state,” reports Axios.

Other Twitter users once again noted the irony of transnational corporations throwing their full support behind gay pride month, except in Middle Eastern countries, where Twitter bio pics were not changed to the rainbow flag.

Meanwhile, there are no plans by gay rights activists to march on the Kuwaiti embassy in America, or indeed on any other embassy that represents a country where homosexuality is illegal and in some cases punishable by death.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.