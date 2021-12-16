'Kyle Rittenhouse' Was The Most-Searched-For Person In The US In 2021

Every year, Google reveals its biggest trending search queries over the previous twelve months.

Looking at all searches in the United States compared to last year, Statista's Martin Armstrong notes that a picture of the people and the topics that were in our thoughts in 2021 emerges.

While 2020's trending searches were dominated by the coronavirus (and the election, of course), 2021's results didn't show signs of an increase in attention for the pandemic, with other major events and people-driven news stories taking center stage.

Away from the more serious and impactful side of the year, Bernie Sanders' mittens took the internet by storm after an image of him went viral.

On our TV screens, the Netflix series Squid Game gained the most traction, followed by Bridgerton and WandaVision.