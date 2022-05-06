Large Explosion Rips Through Central Havana Hotel, Killing At Least 9 & Injuring 30

A massive explosion ripped through a historic luxury hotel in downtown Havana, Cuba on Friday - leaving at least nine dead and up to 13 who are still reported missing, according to official statements by mid-afternoon. At least 30 have been reported injured.

Footage shows that an entire part of the exterior of the popular Hotel Saratoga has been utterly destroyed, with the area now looking like a war zone, and as emergency responders have said people may still be trapped under the rubble.

There were reportedly hundreds of international dignitaries still touring the Cuban capital after this week observing May Day celebrations. The Hotel Saratoga, which was built in the 1930s, has just under 100 rooms, along with bars and two restaurants.

Within hours after the blast, a Cuban government statement said,"The investigations continue and everything indicates that the explosion was caused by an accident."

Though early in the investigation, officials are increasingly pointing to "An explosion caused by an apparent gas leak" - according to The New York Times.

📺 Impactante video a instantes de producirse la explosión en el hotel Saratoga, de La Habana.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel has called the incident a "regrettable accident", and hospitals in the area continue to treat the wounded.

Likely attempting to prevent panic considering some foreign correspondents initially suggested a terror attack could be to blame, Díaz-Canel has emphasized this did not involve a bombing

An explosion that destroyed the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on Friday was not caused by "a bomb nor an attack," Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said. After returning to the site of the deadly blast following a brief visit to two hospitals treating the victims, Díaz-Canel called the incident a "regrettable accident." Hospitals continue to treat the wounded, and rescue activities are still underway, he added.

The blast was so powerful it destroyed nearby cars and buses parked at the outside square...

There was initial alarm over whether the blast could have been caused by an attack, resulting in a huge police and emergency response, especially given the Hotel Saratoga is but a few minutes walk from the National Capitol building.

Into the late afternoon hours, rescue workers are reportedly still combing through the rubble, looking for more survivors or the possibly deceased.

One student eyewitness described to NBC News that the blast the blast jolted him awake: "I was at home and heard a loud noise, and I stood in my balcony and looked in that direction," the unidentified student said. "It was a large explosion. I felt it, I was asleep and it woke me."