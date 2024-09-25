Leaks Show Russia Has Secret Project To Develop Advanced Drones In China: Report

A new Reuters exclusive report is alleging that Russia is currently overseeing a secret program in China to produce long-range drones. These drones are expected to be used in Ukraine, and amid increasing NATO involvement in the war.

The report names IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned weapons company Almaz-Antey, as having set up shop in China and acting as a middle man for the classified defense tech program.

Reuters says it has reviewed leaked documents it obtained, and they show a new type of advanced drone in progress, called the Garpiya-3 (G3), which has had the assistance of local Chinese specialists.

Illustrative: some recent Chinese advanced drones on display at a Saudi arms show, via Breaking Defense.

The bombshell allegations are interesting and curious as far as timing, coming amid ratcheting Washington accusations against both countries and as their cooperation heightens. The US has already been sanctioning Chinese companies accused of supplying Russia's defense sector.

The Garpiya-3 drone is said to be comparable to some US advanced drones, and can travel some 2,000km with a payload of 50kg, which is significant.

The Russia-China design and production program puts Moscow on track to be able to deploy something in the near future resembling a MQ9 Reaper drone over the skies of Ukraine.

Reuters further alleges, based on the documents it reviewed, that Kupol has already taken delivery of at least seven military drones made in China at its Izhevsk headquarters, in Western Russia. Some of the payments by Russia have reportedly been made in Chinese yuan.

The report references "two intelligence sources" who "said the delivery of the sample drones to Kupol was the first concrete evidence their agency had found of whole UAVs manufactured in China being delivered to Russia since the Ukraine war began in February 2022."

While Russia's defense ministry has not commented and is not expected to, Moscow has at every turn defended its ability to do business with any country it wants.

Hawkish pundits have of late gone after China, Russia, and Iran as being part of a new 'axis of evil' related to the war in Ukraine...

Reuters: Russia produces kamikaze drone with Chinese engine



China helps terror state Russia to build weaponry that is used explicitly against civilians.



The Chinese ‘peace’ and ‘harmony’ slogans are nothing but propaganda lies. pic.twitter.com/ZeBVJ2P1y7 — ruediger drischel (@RudyDrischel) September 25, 2024

China, however, has consistently denied that it is giving military supplies to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, stressing an official policy of neutrality. But Presidents Putin and Xi have also made no secret of their 'no limits' friendship and partnership. Of late, both militaries have conducted naval drills in the Pacific, which Japan has seen as a threat.

China has at the same time blasted Western nations for their "double standards on arms sales" to Ukraine, which Beijing has pointed out "added fuel to the flames of the Ukrainian crisis." It has grown increasingly critical of NATO hegemony as well.