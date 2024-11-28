Lebanon Accuses Israel Of Already Violating Ceasefire Several Times

Who could have seen this coming?

As The Cradle reports, the Israeli military carried out several artillery and bombing attacks on the south of Lebanon on Thursday, marking yet another round of ceasefire violations on the second day after the cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.

"Israeli enemy artillery is shelling the heights of the town of Halta, Hasbaya district, targeting citizens in the outskirts of the town," Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday afternoon.

Via Reuters

Taybeh, Khiam, and the Marjayoun plains were also struck by Israeli artillery, according to NNA. Three shells were fired at the town of Rmeish, damaging a house and a supermarket. Israeli troops also opened fire on Lebanese citizens trying to return to their homes in Bint Jbeil.

Israeli tanks shelled the towns of Kfar Shuba and Wazzani as well. At least two Lebanese citizens were injured in an airstrike on the town of Markaba.

The Lebanese army warned displaced residents of southern border villages on Wednesday not to enter areas where Israeli troops are still deployed.

Israeli forces have been violating the ceasefire since it took effect early on November 27. The Israeli army opened fire on a group of Lebanese journalists in the southern town of Khiam on 27 November.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli troops also opened fire on Khiam, Kfar Kila, and other towns as displaced residents made their way back. Israeli Army Radio and Channel 12 reports claimed several people were killed. Lebanese media did not acknowledge any deaths.

Hezbollah said in a statement on Wednesday night "that its fighters from various military specialties will remain fully prepared to deal with the Israeli enemy’s ambitions and attacks, and that their eyes will continue to follow the movements and withdrawals of the enemy’s forces beyond the borders, and their hands will remain on the trigger, in defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty and for the sake of the dignity and honor of its people."

Lebanese forces announced their deployment across the south on 27 November as part of the ceasefire deal, which is based on the implementation of UN Resolution 1701. As part of the agreement, Lebanese troops are required to dismantle all Hezbollah infrastructure south of the Litani River, and Israel is required to withdraw its army from Lebanon – all within a period of 60 days.

⚡️The sound heard in Al-Bisariya in the south was caused by the explosion of a missile from Israeli remnants. pic.twitter.com/XIATOLN7qN — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) November 28, 2024

The entry of weapons into Lebanon and attempts by the resistance to restock weaponry are prohibited in the agreement.

A pre-existing tripartite mechanism, including France and the UNIFIL, has been headed by the US to monitor any violations reported by both Israel and Lebanon.