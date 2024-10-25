Lebanon Expresses Outrage After Israeli Warplanes Strike Group Of Journalists: 'War Crime'

Lebanon has accused Israel of committing a war crime after a group of journalists in south Lebanon came under attack by Israeli warplanes. Three journalists were killed during an air raid on a hotel or guesthouse in Hasbaya, about 50km south of Beirut and near the Syrian border.

BBC is reporting that "The attack was carried out on a guesthouse in a compound in Hasbaya being used by more than a dozen journalists from at least seven media organizations - with a courtyard containing cars clearly marked with 'press'.

Image: Associated Press

The three slain journalists worked for regional broadcasters Al-Manar TV and Al Mayadeen TV, which confirmed the deaths in statements, identifying the deceased as Ghassan Najjar, Mohammad Reda, and Wissam Qassem.

While Israel did not offer immediate comment, it might rationalize or seek to justify the killings given that Al-Manar is a Hezbollah-run news network, and Al Mayadeen is seen as pro-Iran.

But Lebanon’s Information Minister Ziad Makary charged that this was an intentional assassination of journalists.

"The Israeli enemy waited for the journalists’ nighttime break to betray them in their sleep... This is an assassination, after monitoring and tracking, with prior planning and design, as there were 18 journalists there representing seven media institutions. This is a war crime," Makary wrote on X.

Other reporters, including from MTV Lebanon were present during the attack but escaped unscathed. "All official parties were told that this house was being used as a stay-house for journalists. We coordinated with them all," an Al-Jadeed journalist described during a subsequent live broadcast from the location.

And an MTV Lebanon reporter, Youmna Fawwaz, detailed the following:

She said ceilings had fallen in on them, and they were surrounded by rubble and dust, with the sound of fighter jets overhead. Each news organization had their own building in the compound, she said, and the building housing the Al Mayadeen reporters was "obliterated" while Al-Manar employees were inside.

Images from the bombed-out scene indeed show cars with large English markings indicating 'Press'...

Getty Images

Fawwaz further accused Israel of conducting assassinations in order to prevent the Lebanese correspondents from covering the fighting in the south. "The airstrike was carried out on purpose. Everyone knew we were there. All the cars were labelled as press and TV. There wasn't even a warning given to us," she said.

Since the start of the conflict after Oct.7, 2023 - dozens of journalists have died - mostly in Gaza. Israel has particularly cracked down on Al Jazeera, expelling the Qatar-based network from Israel and the West Bank.