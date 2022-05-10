Sen. Graham Pushes To Designate Russia A 'State Sponsor Of Terror'

Authored by Kyle Anzalone via AntiWar.com,

Senator Lindsey Graham said the US must pursue an even more aggressive strategy against Russia. While appearing on Fox News Sunday with Brett Baier, the hawkish Senator advocated for a barrage of actions targeting Moscow.

Graham promoted a new piece of legislation he co-authored with Senator Richard Blumenthal that calls on the White House to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Senator Graham published an op-ed Friday, arguing the designation will allow the US to conduct more legal and economic warfare against Russia.

Via Sky News

However, Graham does not link Russia to a terrorist group. Rather, he compares the invasion of Ukraine to the Nazi military campaign during World War Two and claims Vladimir Putin is a "megalomaniac wanting to rewrite the map of Europe and recreate the former Russian Empire."

The Senator also urges the passing of the $33 billion aid bill for Ukraine, prosecuting Putin for war crimes through the International Criminal Court, and putting "more weapons in theater that can target the Russian military offensively."

On Saturday, the Speaker of the Russian State Duma claimed the Western intervention in Ukraine amounted to direct attacks on Russia. "Washington essentially coordinates and develops military operations, thereby directly participating in the hostilities against our country," Vyacheslav Volodin said.

Lindsey Graham declares, "let's take out Putin" and says there is "no off-ramp in this war" -- also continues to suggest a No Fly Zone. "We can win this war on behalf of Ukraine," he adds. No compunction whatsoever about announcing that the goal is US-imposed regime change pic.twitter.com/xNY3aejddE — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 9, 2022

Baier posed two questions to Graham, asking if he was concerned that increasing military involvement in Ukraine could lead to direct confrontation with Russia.

The Senator was dismissive of the potential conflict between nuclear powers saying, "we can’t let him [Putin] win in Ukraine.”

People in America think we can arm Ukraine to the teeth without incurring serious nuclear war risk. People are wrong. Just the accidental risk alone is becoming outrageous. #peace pic.twitter.com/r0EgRk97yG — Ian Wilkie (@Wilkmaster) May 7, 2022

Graham boldly called on the US to "take out Putin" and said the Russian leader no longer had an "off-ramp." He predicted that the lack of an off-ramp would provoke Putin to use chemical or nuclear weapons, causing the US to enter the conflict directly.