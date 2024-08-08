Majority Of Americans Oppose Using US Troops To Defend Israel: Poll

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

The majority of Americans oppose the idea of US troops being used to defend Israel if it comes under attack by Iran, according to a poll conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs that was released on Tuesday.

The poll, conducted from June 21–July 1, 2024, found that 56% of Americans oppose US troops defending Israel, while 42% support the idea. Support for defending Israel is stronger among Republicans, with 53% in favor and only 32% of Democrats in favor.

Via AP

The survey also found that 55% of Americans oppose US troops defending Israel if it comes under attack by a neighboring country.

The results come as the Biden administration is vowing to defend Israel from an expected Iranian reprisal attack for the killing of Hamas’s political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

A major coordinated attack launched by Iran and its allies could result in American casualties, and the US support for Israel risks a major regional war.

The US defended Israel from an Iranian attack in April, which came in response to the Israeli bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.

The Biden administration intervened directly to protect Israel and is pledging to do so again without any authorization from Congress or any debate on the matter.

The Chicago Council showed the lowest level of support for defending Israel among Americans since the Chicago Council began asking the question in 2010. In 2015, 2018, and 2021, the majority of Americans (53%) supported the idea.

The Chicago Council attributed the lower level of American support for defending Israel to Israel’s onslaught in Gaza. "The unrelenting Israeli attacks against Gaza have likely dampened American willingness to defend Israel, especially among Democrats," reads an article published on the Chicago Council website.