Via Remix News,

Poles are divided in their assessment of Ukraine’s possible accession to the European Union.

However, according to the latest IBRiS poll conducted for Radio ZET, the voices of those opposed to accession dominate.

A total of 35.3 percent of those surveyed voted in favor of Ukraine’s admission to the European Union. Strong support for such a solution was expressed by 8.4 percent of respondents, while 26.9 percent replied “rather yes.”

There are definitely more opponents of Ukraine’s membership in the EU. A total of 59.7 percent of those questioned took a negative position. The answer “probably not” was given by 27.4 percent of respondents, and “definitely not” by as many as 32.3 percent.

Another 5 percent remain undecided — respondents who chose the answer “I don’t know” or “hard to say.”

Among supporters of the ruling coalition, 64 percent support Ukraine’s accession to the EU, while 73 percent of opposition voters say Ukraine should not join.

The study was conducted by the IBRiS Institute for Market and Social Research using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) on June 12–13, 2026. The survey was conducted on a representative sample of 1,068 adult Poles.

Zelensky canceled his visit to Poland

The two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC), co-organized by Poland and Ukraine, will begin in Gdańsk on Thursday.

One of the highlights of the event will be a joint meeting of the Polish and Ukrainian parliaments.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not come to Gdańsk; the Ukrainian delegation will instead be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko

. It is also known that the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, will not come to Poland.

The Gdańsk conference is being organized in the shadow of sharp tensions between Poland and Ukraine — all due to Zelensky’s decision to name one of the Ukrainian army units after “UPA heroes.”

In response, Polish President Karol Nawrocki decided to strip Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle.

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