"Mass Casualty Event" In Northern Israel After Hezbollah Drone Strikes IDF Soldiers

According to Haaretz reporting, at least 39 Israelis were wounded (four critically and 12 moderately to severely) after a drone attack was launched from Lebanon targeting the Golani Brigade base in Binyamina, leading to critical injuries and fatalities in the northern Haifa district.

According to Al Jazeera, at least three people are confirmed dead, with Channel 12 and the Israeli Army Radio adding that two drones were launched toward Israel, and while air defenses shot down one over the sea, a second drone "impacted the base."

The military is investigating why no sirens were activated and why no interception occurred.

According to unconfirmed reports, the drone attack hit a food court where Israeli soldiers were gathered before leaving for operations in Lebanon.

The Israeli Army Radio, citing a military source, said that the Hezbollah drone attack "is the bloodiest since the beginning of the war."

According to Drop Site News, despite widespread coverage of the attack, Israeli media outlets appear to be operating under a blackout or censorship order. Reports confirm the occurrence of the strike and the number of casualties; however, the outlets refrain from disclosing that the target was a Golani military base or that the injured were soldiers. Notably, Haaretz has also limited its reporting to press releases from rescue services and, as of this post, has not mentioned the military base.

Following the strike, Hezbollah has warned Israeli 'settlers' against staying near army bases in northern Israel 'until further notice.' It's doubtful whether the Israeli "settlers" will follow Hezbollah's advice.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with many expecting a retaliation by Israel against Iran in response to the recent missile launch. While the Biden admin appears to have removed the threat to Iran's nuclear facilities, many expect that when Israel does retaliate it will target Iran's military infrastructure.