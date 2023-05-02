McCarthy In Israel: Beijing Acts As "Thieves", Urges Scrutiny On Investments

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was in Jerusalem on Monday where he deliver an address to Israel's parliament, and he focused on an anti-China message, a somewhat rare emphasis given the occasion marking the Jewish state's 75th independence day.

He warned Beijing lawmakers that Beijing acts as "thieves" while calling for the close US ally to scrutinize Chinese investments in the country.

US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy greeted by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana at the airport. Image: Knesset Press Office

"While the [Chinese Communist Party] may disguise itself as promoters of innovation, in truth, they act like thieves. We must not allow them to steal our technology," McCarthy said.

"I’m glad that Israel has put into place a process to review foreign investments. I strongly encourage Israel to further strengthen its oversight of foreign investment, particularly Chinese investment, building on the steps that you first took in 2019," he added.

2019 was a reference to Israel establishing a foreign investment oversight mechanism amid US officials warning of the dangers of Chinese companies' expanding role in sensitive technology and infrastructure industries.

China already operates the Haifa port terminal, a major international shipping hub for Israel, after in 2015 its state-owned Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) won the tender to oversee it for 25 years. The US military from there voiced concerns about American submarines and warships docking in Israel.

McCarthy also called out China as among severe human rights violators:

"There is no clearer example than the U.N Human Rights Council – which has passed over 90 anti-Israel resolutions since 2006, yet has turned a blind eye to true human rights violations by Iran, North Korea, and China." “My colleagues and I in Congress will continue to stand with Israel. ” “And we will increase pressure on the United Nations to end these outrageous attacks."

China recently held itself out as a mediator seeking Israeli-Palestine peace, after recent flare-ups in fighting centered on Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as Gaza and the West Bank.

However, Washington and much of the West have looked cynically on these moves by Beijing, also as it pushes its 12-point peace plan for Ukraine.