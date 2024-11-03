Medvedev: US Election Doesn't Matter, Ukraine War Won't Stop, And Trump May Get JFK'd If He Intervenes

Days after Russia launched a massive readyness drill of their nuclear forces, former Russian President and current deputy chairman of the country's Security Counsel Dmitry Medvedev says that the outcome of the US election doesn't matter, as both candidates believe "Russia must be defeated," and that if Donald Trump is elected and tries to intervene, he may be assassinated.

Dmitry Medvedev, 2016.

Medvedev made the comments to his nearly 1.4 million followers on Telegram.

The entire post, translated (emphasis ours);

The whole world stands frozen in uneasy anticipation, waiting for the results of the presidential election in the distant land of 'Us.



There is no reason why we should have high expectations about it.



1. The outcome of the election will not change anything for Russia, as both candidates share the same bipartisan consensus that ‘Russia must be defeated’.



2. Kamala is dumb, inexperienced, and easy to control, as she will be terrified of everyone around her. All the real decision-making will be done by a coterie of top ministers and advisors plus (indirectly) the Obamas.



3. A low-energy Trump, spewing clichés like “I'll offer them a deal” and “I have a very good relationship with...”, will be forced to comply with the system and its rules. He won't stop the war. Not in one day, not in three days, not in three months. And if he actually attempts to do it, he could end up becoming the new JFK.



4. The only thing that matters is how much cash the new POTUS can squeeze out of Congress to finance someone else's war, fought in a far-off land. Cash to feed the American military-industrial complex and to line the pockets of the Banderite scum in Ukraine.



5. That is why, if we want to please both candidates for the highest American office, the best thing to do on November 5 is keep pummeling the Nazi regime in Kiev!

Meanwhile, Medvedev reiterated to Russian state-controlled news agency RT that adding Ukraine to NATO could lead to World War III.

"Shortly before his death, already at a very mature age, he (Kissinger) as if with some regret suggested that now we have no choice but to accept Ukraine into NATO," he told the outlet. "I think that he was still mistaken in this. There is no such predetermination. Because, choosing between some promises and the possibility of starting a third world war—the choice is still quite obvious."

Ukraine's long-held goal of NATO membership was among the objectives in the Victory Plan that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky unveiled during a visit to the U.S. in September. Kyiv's ambassador to the alliance Nataliia Galibarenko said in October that the Ukrainian government would like a formal invitation to join the alliance before President Joe Biden leaves office in January. Along with claims of alliance encroachment on Russia, Moscow often refers to the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO to justify its actions. Kyiv says it needs to join NATO to resist any future Russian aggression. -Newsweek

He also told RT that Moscow believes the current US and European political establishments lack the "foresight and subtlety of mind" of Kissinger, and should take the Kremlin's nuclear warnings seriously.

"If we are talking about the existence of our state, as the president of our country has repeatedly said, your humble servant has said, others have said, of course, we simply will not have any choice," he said, per Sky News and The Sun, adding that the US and the West are "wrong" if they think Putin won't turn to nuclear weapons if NATO sought to inflict a defeat on Russia in the Ukraine war.

"If the new [US] leader is going to be fiercely dedicated to adding fuel to the fire of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it will be a very bad choice," adding "Because this is the road to hell."

"It's really a road to World War Three," he continued. "Whoever decides to continue the war will be making a very dangerous mistake."