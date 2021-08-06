Mercedes-Benz Unveils Armored S-Class Can Withstand AK-47 Bullets

Mercedes-Benz has tapped into the armored car market by releasing a new S-Class saloon that can survive a hail of machine-gun bullets.

The S 680 Guard 4MATIC is the armored version of the German carmaker’s full-size luxury sedan. It costs more than $650,000 but comes armored to the teeth to protect high-ranking officials, politicians, heads of state.

For instance, the Guard has the highest level of ballistic protection plates for a civilian vehicle. The polycarbonate windows are nearly 4 inches thick. The vehicle comes with a built-in oxygen tank and fire suppression system in case of an attack.

The armored plating and other modifications take Mercedes-Benz an extra 51 days to install. The weight of the vehicle is 4.2 tons, or about double the standard S-Class saloon.

Pictures of the vehicle look like any other Mercedes-Benz. Non-descript or blending into the environment is what the German automaker is going after.

Mercedes-Benz appears to be entering the armored car market about two years after Russia unveiled a bulletproof saloon for heads of state worldwide. The cost of the Russian saloon is a lower-cost option to the Benz.