Southern Border Migrant Crossings Spike To Record High In March Ahead Of Biden's Plan To Lift Title 42

Customs and Border Protection data shows Southern border encounters in March were the highest on record (going back to 2000), as the Biden administration prepares to end Title 42 public health protections that allow agents to quickly expel migrants at the border.

In March, CBP recorded 221,303 migrant encounters along the Southwest border, federal court filings showed.

This is a 28% increase versus the same month last year when encounters were at 173,277. The largest known tally of migrants arrested at the border prior to this was 220,063 in March 2000, according to data.

In March, under Title 42, CBP agents expelled 109,549 illegals, and 12,070 were turned away under the Title 8 authority, court records show.

The latest border data comes one month before the Biden administration plans to remove Title 42 health authority over illegal immigrants. It currently authorizes CBP officers to quickly expel migrants, without hearing their asylum claims, due to the virus pandemic. About 1.7 million migrants have been expelled under Title 42 since it was enforced in March 2020.

Additionally, these are the migrants that are actually captured, Fox News reported earlier this month that over 62,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol agents in March, averaging about 2,000 a day.