Six Dead, 53 Injured After "Bomb Attack" Rips Through Busy Istanbul Street

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the explosion on the busy Istanbul street a "bomb attack."

*ERDOGAN: BLAST IN ISTANBUL IS A SUSPECTED ACT OF TERRORISM — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 13, 2022

Erdogan said the attack took place on Istiklal Street in Beyoglu Square, left six people dead and 53 injured.

Here's Erdogan's statement (courtesy of local media outlet Halk TV):

"I wish God's mercy on our brothers who died in the bomb attack that took place on Istiklal Street at 16.20 today, and I wish a speedy recovery to our wounded. Efforts to take over Turkey and the Turkish nation through terrorism will not reach its goal today and tomorrow, as it was yesterday. Relevant units of our state continue to work to reveal the perpetrators of this treacherous attack and the gathering place behind it. We have been informed that there have been 6 deaths, four of which were at the scene and two at the hospital. Other than that, different figures may come. Necessary interventions have been made and are being carried out in hospitals, as well. I think these citizens will also be discharged.Let them be sure that the perpetrators of the incident will be punished as they deserve."

The president of Turkey said the attack "smells of terror here."

VOA's Steve Herman reported four people died and 38 were injured on a highly traveled street in central Istanbul after an explosion.

Update: Four dead, 38 injured in explosion on the main pedestrian thoroughfare in Istanbul, #Turkey, according to officials. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 13, 2022

A shocking video has surfaced on social media of what appears to be an explosion on a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul, Turkey.

GRAPHIC : Explosion in Istanbul busy pedestrian street pic.twitter.com/7tWo7TB0bW — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) November 13, 2022

There are no official reports on causalities, but the aftermath in the incident area shows numerous people lying on the ground.

Prayers for #Turkey brothers ♥️🇵🇰🇹🇷 An explosion has been reported in #Istanbul’s iconic #Istiklal street. 5 dead , 36 injured according to Arab News. pic.twitter.com/z5i0nWEVsU — Gul Gee, The Crypto Guru ⚪ (@GulGeeOfficial) November 13, 2022

Consulate General of Russia is located on Istiklal Street in Istanbul.



Whether Russian diplomats were killed or injured is still unknown. The bomb was set off by a suicide bomber.



Previously, at least 11 people were injured, and four died. Istiklal Street is now blocked pic.twitter.com/Hp7VasOwiB — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) November 13, 2022

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the explosion at 4:20 p.m. local time. He said, "there are casualties and injuries."

Broadcaster CNN Turk said eleven people were injured. The street was crowded with people as it's a popular area for tourists.

