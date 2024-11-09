Musk Says "Time Is Up For The Warmonger Profiteers" In Nod To Trump Ukraine Peace Plan

The Wall Street Journal this week reported that President-Elect Donald Trump is being presented with an array of competing proposals from advisers related to his campaign promise to immediately end the war in Ukraine upon entering the White House.

While he's reportedly yet to approve a specific plan, and much might also depend on his team identifying who will fill the top national security and foreign policy posts in the administration, what's clear is the Zelensky government will feel the pressure to immediately sit at the negotiating table with Moscow.

The WSJ has revealed that the current options being considered all involve imposing a 'freeze' on the war, which to Kiev's dismay would involve "cementing Russia’s seizure of roughly 20 percent of Ukraine" while imposing a 20-year suspension on Ukraine pursuing NATO membership.

The front lines in the east "would essentially lock in place" according to the proposed plan which is reportedly attracting most attention within Trump's team, and this freeze would be enforced by European peacekeepers along an 800-mile demilitarized zone.

Trump officials have told the WSJ that the president-elect is committed to seeing that no American troops are deployed as part of policing this buffer zone; instead the Europeans should shoulder the burden:

Who would police that territory remains unclear, but one adviser said the peacekeeping force wouldn’t involve American troops, nor come from a U.S.-funded international body, such as the United Nations. “We can do training and other support but the barrel of the gun is going to be European,” a member of Trump’s team said. “We are not sending American men and women to uphold peace in Ukraine. And we are not paying for it. Get the Poles, Germans, British and French to do it.”

The degree to which this plan is actually being mulled and favored by Trump is unclear. Ukraine is likely to object to being forced to give up such a large chunk of what it sees as its legitimate sovereign territory.

"Anyone—no matter how senior in Trump’s circle—who claims to have a different view or more detailed window into his plans on Ukraine simply doesn’t know what he or she is talking about or doesn’t understand that he makes his own calls on national-security issues, many times in the moment, particularly on an issue as central as this," a former Trump National Security Council aide told WSJ by way of important caveat.

However, Elon Musk, who was invited by Trump to join in on a phone call with Ukraine's President Zelensky this week, has suggested the above peace plan is likely top of the list of what's being considered.

"The senseless killing will end soon. Time is up for the warmonger profiteers," Musk posted on X in direct response to X commentator Mario Nawfal, who wrote about "Trump’s plan for Ukraine."

Nawfal in his original post which caught Musk's attention wrote that Trump "reportedly plans an 800-mile demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine, with British and European troops patrolling the area" - quoting Newsweek. "Under the proposal, Russia would retain its territorial gains, and Ukraine would agree not to join NATO for 20 years," Nawfal's post added.

Another controversial aspect to the plan would be Washington would continue to pump Ukraine full of weapons while declaring it 'neutral' regarding NATO. J.D. Vance has previously called for Ukraine being "heavily fortified so the Russians don’t invade again" as part of a future peace process.

But this would probably be especially objected to by the Kremlin, given a stated aim of Putin's in executing the war is precisely to 'demilitarize' Ukraine, and to halt the advance of NATO infrastructure into the former Soviet satellite. Putin might perceive that the West continuing to arm Ukraine for many years to come would just set things up for another major future clash and war in Eastern Europe.