NATO Prepares For Mass Transport Of Wounded Soldiers In Scenario Of War With Russia

Authored by Kyle Anzalone via The Libertarian Institute,

As the North Atlantic alliance ramps up preparations for war with Russia, Brussels is considering how it might remove a large number of wounded NATO soldiers from the frontlines should conflict with Moscow breakout.

Lieutenant-General Alexander Sollfrank, the head of NATO’s logistics command, discussed the plans with Reuters. "The challenge will be to swiftly ensure high-quality care for, in the worst case, a great number of wounded," he said.

A NATO Field Hospital

Sollfrank believes that NATO will be unable to have air superiority over the frontlines in a conflict with Russia. He said the bloc is considering using hospital trains and buses to move the wounded soldiers.

Sollfrank explained, "For planning reasons, all options to take a great number of wounded to medical installations need to be considered, which includes trains but potentially also buses."

At the end of the Cold War, with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, war between Russia and NATO was unthinkable. However, over the past three decades, the North Atlantic alliance has expanded up to Russia’s borders.

At the start of the Joe Biden administration, Washington and Brussels began treating Kiev as a de facto member of the alliance. The ties between Ukraine and NATO provoked the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Throughout the war in Ukraine, the West has steadily escalated its support for Ukraine. The Kremlin has increasingly viewed itself in a direct conflict with the West.

President Biden is considering giving Ukraine the green light to conduct long-range missile attacks inside of Russia with American weapons.

Imagined NATO war planning map via Daily Mail:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that if the White House approves the attack, it would mean direct war with NATO. "This would in a significant way change the very nature of the conflict,” Putin told a Russian TV reporter earlier this month, according to AFP.

"It would mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia. If that’s the case, then taking into account the change of nature of the conflict, we will take the appropriate decisions based on the threats that we will face."