New Coronavirus Cases Surge To Highest Level In 2 Weeks: Live Updates

Summary:

New cases reported Wednesday highest in 2 weeks

Global case total tops 3.75 mil

Belgium prepares to reopen most shops Monday

CNN says 43 states will be 'partially or mostly open' by next week

Brazilian villages slam lack of lifesaving medical equipment

Moderna shares spike as 2nd phase vaccine trial set

Japan grants emergency approval to remdesivir

Teva shares explode higher

Nigeria extends flight ban

Vietnam still hasn't reported a single death from COVID-19

* * *

As more US states and countries move ahead with reopening their economies, Johns Hopkins said it had recorded the largest number of new coronavirus infections worldwide on Wednesday in two weeks, the latest sign that reopening economies has led to a slight pickup in the infection rate. New confirmed infections on Wednesday topped 92,700, the most since April 24 and the 4th-highest daily total yet. With ~24,300 cases, the US accounts for about a quarter of the above total.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases are nearing the 4 million mark, with 3,772,267 reported as of Thursday, along with 264,189 deaths. 1,228,609 of those cases were from the US, along with 73,431 deaths.

In Europe, Belgium announced Thursday that shops in the country would be allowed to reopen on May 11, the latest western European country to set a date. The total number of cases confirmed in Belgium is roughly 51,500, just shy of the 'official' count from India.

Meanwhile, as the US prepares to confirm millions of additional job losses, at least 43 US states will have partially, or completely, reopened their economies by Sunday, according to CNN, which apparently has a different definition of "completely open" (we wouldn't consider restrictions on the number of customers to just 50% of max capacity 'completely' open). And some more retail stores in LA County could reopen as soon as Friday, Mayor Garcetti announced late Wednesday.

A few days ago, we shared a heart-wrenching story about the breakdown of health-care systems in remote Brazilian villages, where the coronavirus is running rampant.

On Thursday morning, BBG shared the following video mourning a relative who died due to there being no ventilator.

“She died because there was no ventilator equipment for her.”



Some family members of #Covid19 victims in Manaus are angry about the lack of PPEs in one of Brazil’s #coronavirus hotspots. Mayor @Arthurvneto has asked world leaders for help #CoronavirusBrasil pic.twitter.com/u54wbxvZzf — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) May 7, 2020

Moderna shares spiked 10%+ in premarket trading Thursday as the FDA gave the drug company and vaccine-trial favorite (just as Jim Cramer) permission to move ahead with the second phase of its trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna, which was the first drug company to begin testing a vaccine candidate on humans. The company said it will begin phase 2 trials with 600 participants shortly and is finalizing plans for a phase 3 trial as early as this summer.

Japan on Thursday became the first developed country to approve remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19, an approval that is also being aggressively pursued by the FDA, which has already given the drug an emergency approval.

In earnings news, Teva shares exploded 10% higher after the Israeli drugmaker confirmed its full-year guidance, while posting profit and revenue figures that beat expectations thanks to sales of the company's repspiratory products.

Finally, the FT shared a survey on Thursday claiming more than 70% of likely American voters trust their state’s governor to guide the economy back to fully-operational more than they trust President Trump, a sign - the FT said - of "mounting dissatisfaction" with Trump's handling of the outbreak.

After nearly exterminating the virus, health officials in South Korea were alarmed Thursday after a 29-year-old South Korean nightclubber tested positive in a small city just outside Seoul. The case was the only domestic infection reported on Thursday, and officials are worried that the patient may have spread the virus while visiting a nightlife district in Seoul.

In Africa, as cases climb across the continent, Nigeria says it plans to expand its ban on all flights for another four weeks from Thursday, as Africa's most populous country (and, in urban enclaves, extremely densely so) takes more steps to crack down of the virus.

As Vietnam moves ahead with reopening, it's worth pointing out that the tiny southeast Asian country still hasn't reported a single death from the virus. Vietnam reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, all of whom were Vietnamese citizens infected abroad. The country has confirmed just 288 infections since the outbreak began.