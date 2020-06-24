New York, New Jersey & Connecticut Orders Visitors To Quarantine For 2 Weeks

The tables have turned...

Recalling the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are ordering all visitors to their states, which have only recently gotten over the worst of the viral outbreak, to quarantine for two weeks first.

Notably, states like Florida imposed restrictions on travel from the northeast during the early days when NYC was the undisputed national epicenter of the outbreak. Gov Cuomo once threatened to sue Rhode Island after the state's governor asked state troopers to stop drivers with out of state license plates to see if they were violating quarantine rules.

I am announcing with @GovMurphy and @GovNedLamont a joint travel advisory. All individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID into NY, NJ, or CT must quarantine for 14 days.



Equities are moving even lower on the news, and Dow futures just took out their lows from Sunday night.

Here's the timeline of today's selloff in COVID headlines:

0905ET California COVID-19 cases rise 3.9% or +7,149 to 190,222 (up from +5,019)

0938ET Texas reported a 7.3% rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations to 4,389 from 4,092 yesterday.

1033ET FLORIDA COVID-19 CASES RISE 5.3% VS. PREVIOUS 7-DAY AVG. 3.7%

1130ET HOUSTON-AREA INTENSIVE CARE UNITS ARE AT 97% OF CAPACITY: CITY

1140ET NEW YORK, N.J. AND CONNECTICUT ORDER VISITORS TO QUARANTINE

Cuomo said the quarantine will take effect at midnight and cover states including Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, Texas and others.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the state of NY have declined to new lows, while the state reported just 17 new deaths.