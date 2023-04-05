New Zealand's Lockdown Queen Becomes Internet Authoritarian

Remember New Zealand's crazy ex-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who not-so-subtly (as in, completely) got off on forcing Kiwis to follow draconian, unscientific "Covid-Zero" lockdown rules?

A quick reminder;

The WEF acolyte also was adamant about quashing non-approved narratives which questioned the safety or efficacy of vaccines, masks, lockdowns, or other government mandates.

Jacinda Ardern: "You Can Trust Us ... We Will Continue to Be Your Single Source of Truth" (July 2021)



"Dismiss anything else. We will continue to be your single source of truth."



"Everything else you see — a grain of salt."



"Unless you hear it from us, it is not the truth." pic.twitter.com/dJMrpr53Re — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 19, 2023

Then when 'covid fascism' failed miserably, she demanded that angry citizens 'respect' vaccine fanatics.

Now, after a tearful resignation, the 'covid fascist' has fully transitioned to internet authoritarian - and will be in charge of 'combating online extremism.'

As Breitbart reports;

Jacinda Ardern, who stepped down as New Zealand’s prime minister in January, will begin an unpaid role this month combating online extremism. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who took over as leader from Ardern, announced Tuesday he’d appointed Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. Hipkins said Ardern would begin the part-time role this month, right after she leaves Parliament and that she’d declined to accept any pay. He said the role would be reviewed at the end of the year.

The stated goal of the organization is to eliminate 'terrorist and violent extremist content online' by partnering with governments and tech companies, including Facebook parent company Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, YouTube, Zoom and Twitter. The group claims to have had success developing online safety systems.

"The Christchurch Call is a foreign policy priority for the government and Jacinda Ardern is uniquely placed to keep pushing forward with the goal of eliminating violent extremist content online," said Hipkins, to whom Ardern will report directly.

Of course, Ardern has been working this angle for a while.

Jacinda Ardern has created her own government Ministry of Truth… pic.twitter.com/f2CwJ48Nbj — Pelham (@Resist_05) June 1, 2022

NZ 🇳🇿 This is Insane 👇Ardern sets up a new Public Journalism Fund to help MSM produce more stories and fight Covid misinformation. Translation, incoming tougher Cencorship and more MSM Lies 👇 pic.twitter.com/ccWngEts0V — 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 (@Risemelbourne) December 10, 2021

New Zealand Prime Minister Calls For A Global Censorship System

And of course, this is a pattern...

It’s now clear that heads of state around the world, from the U.S. and Canada to Britain and New Zealand, are working together to censor their political opponents, lie to the public, and crack down on free speech — all in the name of fighting “disinformation,” “extremism,” and “hate.” In the U.S., President Joe Biden’s administration proposed a “Disinformation Governance Board” and was caught pressuring Facebook to censor accurate covid vaccine information.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is funding government contractors to demand censorship of social media platforms and is close to passing a new law that would expand government censorship of speech online.

In New Zealand, departing Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has announced she will now focus on fighting “extremism” online. There is a pattern. Those urging censorship of “misinformation” are spreading it. Those who condemn “extremism” demand extreme policies. And those who denounce “hate” are filled with loathing for their political enemies. ... When you listen to their United Nations speeches, read their reports, and read their emails, it’s clear that the leaders of the Censorship Industrial Complex are waging an “influence operation,” like the kind the U.S. military waged abroad for decades. Governments are funding third-party contractors, e.g., “think tanks,” to smear their enemies as “conspiracy theorists” who are “spreading hate” and causing “real world harms” so that they can censor and discredit them. -Public

Shocker, we know. We're sure Klaus is pleased.