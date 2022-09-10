'No Deal': France, Germany & UK Berate Iran For Hardened Stance On Nuclear Talks

The past weeks have seen global headlines declare that a restored Iran nuclear deal was imminent given a 'final text' had been mulled over by Tehran and Washington, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell busily scuttling between capitals.

But as we previously detailed, the first week of September saw a hoped-for deal quickly unravel as the Biden administration said "we appear to be moving backwards" after some of Tehran's last-minute demands were made evident. Washington too appeared uncompromising even as headlines perhaps misleadingly declared a deal was at the "finish line".

On Saturday it has become official: there will be no deal - at least for the foreseeable near future.

"France, Britain and Germany on Saturday vented their frustration at Iran’s demand in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal that the UN nuclear watchdog close a probe into uranium particles found at three sites, adding that it was jeopardizing the talks," Reuters reports.

The three countries, which only last month had expressed optimism, said in a joint statement, "This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran’s intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPoA."

Getty Images

"Iran’s position contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardizes prospects of restoring the JCPoA," they added.

This follows the Iranians having earlier this month submitted a written response to the European Union's proposed text delivered last month. The Islamic Republic has been hoping to receive relief from and ultimately the dropping of all the US, EU and UN economic sanctions.

But Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has insisted that without finding final settlement on the issue of the ongoing IAEA probe into traces of uranium found at undeclared nuclear sites, it remains that "talking about an agreement would be meaningless."

Politico recently cited Ali Vaez, a top analyst with the International Crisis Group, to say, "With this opportunity squandered, it is now hard to imagine that a deal can happen before the midterms."