North Korea Fires Unspecified Ballistic Missile

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired an "unspecified ballistic missile" toward the East Sea early Sunday, according to Yonhap News.

This launch follows a joint naval exercise between Seoul and Washington. Ahead of the launch, North Korea warned the redeployment of the US aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula would spark regional security issues.

Little details are known about the ballistic missile firing, but this is at least the tenth ballistic missile launched (Bloomberg's Sangmi Cha has the count around 10) in two weeks.

Japan's Coast Guard said the missile had already fallen into the water.

