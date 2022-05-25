North Korea Launches 3 Ballistic Missiles Soon After Biden Departed Japan

In a likely message to the Biden administration which came a bit too late, given President Joe Biden is in the air and soon expected to touch down in Washington after having departed Japan - preparing also to address the Texas elementary school massacre now gripping the country - North Korea has fired three ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning local time.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of staff in a statement said the missiles were fired in an easterly direction. The launches come days after Biden met with South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk Yeol during his Asia trip.

Illustrative prior launch from last year, via The Korean Central News Agency/Reuters

"South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that all three missiles were fired toward waters off North Korea’s eastern coast one after another between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Wednesday," reports The Associated Press.

And CNN writes that "Last week, a US official warned that North Korea appeared to be preparing for an intercontinental ballistic missile test during Biden’s trip, after satellite imagery revealed activity at a launch site near the capital, Pyongyang."

Biden during his weekend visit to Seoul was questioned by reporters over whether he'd be willing to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, to which he responded it would "depend on whether he’s sincere and whether he’s serious."

Washington-Pyongyang talks have been completely frozen since Trump left office, and this year the north has been clearly ramping up its ballistic missile testing, coming multiple times a month thus far.

Missile Launch Tests by North Korea (2019)-There have been two significant tests and 13 launches during the past year, for a total of 15 missile launch tests. pic.twitter.com/zwsqpD4Vtf — Yasu (@yasu_yasuno_sa) May 24, 2022

Kim last month announced that he plans to "strengthen and develop" his military's nuclear forces at the “highest possible” speed. This fresh occasion marks at least the 15th instance of a set of missile launches for this year.