Several days after Republican lawmakers penned a letter to President Biden demanding that endless military aid to Ukraine be halted, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Melnik tweeted that Western nations need to do more.

"We are thankful to our allies for their military help. But: it is not enough," Melnik tweeted Saturday.

He said, "Ukraine needs 10 times more to finish Russian aggression this year." The official called on Western partners "to cross all artificial red lines & devote 1% of GDP for 🇺🇦weapons deliveries."

Melnik's further demands come as the Biden administration approved a new weapons package Wednesday worth $325 million. So far, the US has supplied at least 36 weapons packages since the conflict began in February 2022, costing US taxpayers $35 billion.

Last week, Republican Senators and Representatives told the Biden administration in a letter that aid to Ukraine must be halted, warning that sending endless amounts of weapons without a clear strategy "will only prolong the conflict."

"We write to express concern regarding the US response to Ukraine. Over a year ago, Russia launched an invasion that has upended decades of peace in Europe. We are deeply concerned that the trajectory of US aid to the Ukrainian war effort threatens further escalation and lacks much-needed strategic clarity," the letter signed by 19 lawmakers reads.

They further argue that "unlimited arms supplies in support of an endless war" is not a viable solution adding, "Our national interests, and those of the Ukrainian people, are best served by incentivizing the negotiations that are urgently needed to bring this conflict to a resolution."

Meanwhile, leaked US intelligence documents have exposed Western disinformation about Ukraine winning the war.

Will the current situation in Ukraine finally prompt Washington to abandon its false beliefs and face reality? Or will the Western propaganda machine continue boasting about 'successes' while providing Ukraine with even more funding?

Here's another question: Before We Send Any More Money To Ukraine - Can We Find Out Where The Rest Of Our Cash Went?