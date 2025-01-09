"...Nothing Less Than The Ongoing Collapse Of The World's Globalist Order"

Authored by Vasko Kohlmayer via LewRockwell.com,

There is something epoch-changing happening across the planet.

What seems to be unfolding around us is nothing less than an ongoing collapse of the world’s globalist regime.

The first clear sign that something truly big may be happening was the historic comeback and victory of Donald Trump in last November’s election.

Eight weeks later the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation.

It now appears increasingly likely that in the coming weeks we will see the fall of ruling governments and coalitions in Austria, Germany, France, and Britain. Others, such as Romania, are likely to follow.

The globalist puppets and technocrats that run these western governments are losing their grip even as we speak. The pool of popular discontent filled to the brim by the self-serving actions of the globalist elite is boiling over. And now they are being roundly booted out by the populist movements across the world.

Here are some of the sufferings and depredations the global elites have inflicted upon the masses in recent years:

Covid lockdowns

Covid vaccine mandates

Unfettered immigration

Cronyism and government corruption

Inflation

Out-of-control government spending

Falling real wages

Endless warmongering

Imposition of LGBT and transexual agendas

Racism against native populations

Widening wealth disparities

Attacks on traditional western values and Christianity

Political correctness

Widespread censorship

Demonization and cancellation of those seeking redress of rightful grievance

Up until now the global elitists have been largely successful in keeping the lid on popular discontent stemming from the above. This they managed by demonization and cancellation of objectors and by imposition of a highly efficient censorship regime by means of which they controlled mainstream discourse.

But now, largely through Elon Musk’s uncensored platform X, the pain and resentment of the masses are being brought into the open and aired in the public square.

As a result, the elites are being swept away by the resurgent populist movements that are becoming empowered and quickened by their access to free speech.

The panicked elites predictably blame Elon Musk for their loss of control.

“European leaders unite in sharp rebuke of Elon Musk,” reads a recent news headline.

Further down we read:

“[H]highlighting growing tensions between European leadership and tech giant Elon Musk’s political activities, French President Emmanuel Macron has emerged as the latest prominent voice opposing the billionaire’s involvement in continental politics… The French leader’s stance comes amid a broader pushback from European officials, including the prime ministers of Norway and Britain.”

These leaders are not incorrect, just not in the way they think.

Because Musk has made certain political comments, they accuse him of meddling in elections.

It is not his statements, however, that have accelerated a shift in the political dynamic. After all, Musk’s pronouncements are neither revolutionary nor particularly remarkable.

The things that Musk has said are simple truths, which is apparent to anyone with common sense. The problem was that those truths were not allowed to be brought up in public discourse under the strict censorship regime that the globalists have imposed on societies.

Because Musk’s widely popular X can reach large swathes of the world’s population, he was able to bring discussion of these forbidden truths back into the public square. And once enough people see the obvious truths articulated out in the open, they join in en masse and something powerful begins to stir.

The global populist revolution now underway has been accelerated by the whiff of free speech that Elon Musk allowed to blow through X rather than by his opinions per say.

The corrupt, fragile, and sclerotic regimes that globalists erected in Western nations – the regimes based on lies, corruption, and suppression of truth – are being brought down by freedom of expression.

As they scramble, the globalists are being exposed for who they truly are: undemocratic totalitarians whose rule rests on merciless across-the-board censorship. These people are the true heirs of the totalitarians of the past – such as communists and fascists – with whom they share a deeply-ingrained reflexive desire to silence opposing voices.

It is the pinnacle of paradox that these censoring totalitarians call those whom they censor and cancel the “enemies of democracy.” The truth is the exact opposite of what they claim. They cannot withstand the truth, which is why they suppress – in true totalitarian fashion – those whose views differ from their own.

Elon Musk may not be perfect, but the fact remains that he has done more for the cause of free speech and democracy than any other man today.

This is why the failing censorious globalist totalitarians hate him so.

Needless to say, Elon Musk deserves to be applauded for his effort. After all, free speech is the foundational western value. Without free speech it is not possible to have real freedom or democracy.

On this we should all be able to agree.