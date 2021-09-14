Obama CIA Director Says Biden Afghanistan Calamity Has "Absolutely Inspired Jihadists All Over The World"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Appearing on CBS News Sunday, the former CIA Director under Obama, while Biden was Vice President, admitted that the contemptuous actions of the now president in Afghanistan has injected new inspiration into terrorists all over the globe.

“I think that the Taliban winning the war in Afghanistan, and then the way our exit happened, has absolutely inspired jihadists all over the world,” Michael Morell said on Face The Nation.

He added that the calamitous exit from the country means “there’s a celebration going on.”

“The Taliban is saying, we just didn’t defeat the United States, we defeated NATO. We defeated the world’s greatest military power, ever,” Morell urged.

“I think, not only will the jihadists be inspired, but a lot of them are going to come to Afghanistan to be part of the celebration, to be part of jihadist central,” he continued. “We are more at risk, without a doubt," Morell concluded.

Watch:

Obama's Acting CIA Director Michael Morell: "The way our [Afghanistan] exit happened has absolutely inspired jihadists all over the world." pic.twitter.com/3ZHAzJXaLK — tomorraw.com (@tomorrawdotcom) September 12, 2021

Morell’s comments come as Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted there is STILL a hostage situation going on with Americans now being held the Mazar-i-Sharif Airport in northern Afghanistan for over ten days:

Secretary Blinken just admitted that the Taliban has blocked American charter flights out of Afghanistan.



This is a hostage situation. pic.twitter.com/KW4keFBQBf — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) September 13, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.