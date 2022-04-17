Oil-Tanker Explodes Off Hong Kong, 1 Dead, 7 Injured 

An oil tanker exploded off the coast of Hong Kong on Saturday, killing one person and injuring six others, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The 390-foot vessel was 300 kilometers (186 miles) east of Hong Kong when the explosion occurred late Saturday aboard the Panama-registered "Chuang Yi."

The Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Coordination Center informed Government Flying Service about the maritime incident and dispatched a fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters.

By the time the rescue teams arrived, the fire aboard the tanker was contained. One crew member died, and six others were injured.

A spokesman said that when the rescue team arrived, a fire aboard the 120-metre vessel was already contained, but one crew member had died in the explosion, while another suffered second-degree burns to 30 per cent of his body. Two other workers had burns to the face. It added that strong winds and waves made operations difficult. The first helicopter arrived at around 7pm and picked up three seriously injured crew members, all Indonesian men in their 30s, and reached Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital at around 8.45pm. The other helicopter arrived at 8pm to pick up two Indonesians and one Myanmese man who had suffered less severe injuries. They landed in Wan Chai and were taken to Queen Mary Hospital, where they remained in stable condition. -SCMP

After the evacuation of the injured crew, six sailors remained on the vessel. Authorities reported the ship had lost all power. There's no word if the tanker is leaking or the extent of the damage. At the time of the incident, the vessel was headed to Taiwan.

Here's a video of the rescue mission.

The cause of the incident is under investigation and was not immediately clear.