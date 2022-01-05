Oil Tanker Sends "Distress Call" To Arab Coalition After "Armed Harassment" Off Yemen Coast

According to Saudi Gazette, the Arab Coalition received a distress call from an oil tanker near Yemen after being subjected to "armed harassment."

"We received a distress call from an oil tanker after it was subjected to armed harassment in front of the port of Hodeida," the colation states.

The port of Hodeida is located in the Red Sea, but no other details about the vessel's location have been given.

There's no word if the attack of the tanker resulted in damage. We still don't know the vessel's IMO ship identification number.

*This story is developing...