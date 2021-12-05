Omicron: We Warned You The COVID Farce Would Never End

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us,

Remember when Anthony Fauci and other government paid medical “professionals” said that American’s needed to mask up and stay home for two weeks to “flatten the curve” on the covid pandemic? Remember when they came back two weeks later and said they needed another couple of weeks? Remember how they backed off of the lockdowns a little and then came right back with demands for more? Remember in 2019 when people weren’t cowering in their homes and behind masks over a virus with an average IFR (Infection Fatality Rate) of only 0.27%? Remember that?

At the very beginning of the pandemic response I and many others in the alternative media warned that the mandates and lockdowns were never going to end; they are meant to go on forever. I predicted this based on statements made by the very globalists and institutions scripting covid response policy for national governments. In my article ‘Waves Of Mutilation: Medical Tyranny And The Cashless Society’ published in April of 2020, I outlined comments by globalist Gideon Lichfield from MIT built on white papers published by the Imperial College of London. In the article titled ‘We’re Not Going Back To Normal’ he describes the future of the world under covid medical tyranny:

“To stop coronavirus we will need to radically change almost everything we do: how we work, exercise, socialize, shop, manage our health, educate our kids, take care of family members. We all want things to go back to normal quickly. But what most of us have probably not yet realized—yet will soon—is that things won’t go back to normal after a few weeks, or even a few months. Some things never will.”

He continues:

“As long as someone in the world has the virus, breakouts can and will keep recurring without stringent controls to contain them. In a report yesterday researchers at Imperial College London proposed a way of doing this: impose more extreme social distancing measures every time admissions to intensive care units (ICUs) start to spike, and relax them each time admissions fall…”

Lichfield argues:

“Ultimately, however, I predict that we’ll restore the ability to socialize safely by developing more sophisticated ways to identify who is a disease risk and who isn’t, and discriminating—legally—against those who are. …one can imagine a world in which, to get on a flight, perhaps you’ll have to be signed up to a service that tracks your movements via your phone. The airline wouldn’t be able to see where you’d gone, but it would get an alert if you’d been close to known infected people or disease hot spots. There’d be similar requirements at the entrance to large venues, government buildings, or public transport hubs. There would be temperature scanners everywhere, and your workplace might demand you wear a monitor that tracks your temperature or other vital signs. Where nightclubs ask for proof of age, in future they might ask for proof of immunity—an identity card or some kind of digital verification via your phone, showing you’ve already recovered from or been vaccinated against the latest virus strains.”

Two years later (instead of two weeks), the covid farce continues. By farce I mean that the virus is not a health threat to the vast majority of the public, but governments and the media continue to fear monger over it’s existence while trying to force people to accept experimental vaccines with no long term testing to prove they are safe. In almost any country where people have been mostly disarmed or any country with minimal chance of a riot, the covid totalitarians are racing to grab every ounce of power they can before the population realizes what is happening.

I could go on and on outlining the mountain of scientific facts and evidence that completely debunk the panic over covid, but I have already done this in several articles. I could talk about the fact that 99.7% or more of people are in no danger from covid death and only a tiny percentage of those hospitalized by covid have longer term health side effects. I could mention the fact that countries with high vaccination rates like Israel or Ireland also have the highest infection rates and numerous deaths of fully vaccinated people. I could also mention that natural immunity has been proven in studies in majority vaxxed countries to be superior in every way to vaccination. The authoritarians do not want to hear it.

In New Zealand and Australia, once supposed bastions of western democracy and freedom, citizens are now locked down on the whims of bureaucrats at the first sign of a positive PCR test. I have been saying for months that if you want to see the future that the establishment intends for Americans, just take a look at countries like Australia where they are actually building covid prison camps operated by the military. People have even been arrested trying to escape these compounds. No, this is not conspiracy theory, this is fact.

In these camps you are under the complete control of the government. Much like any prison, they feed you when they want to feed you, they restrict your movements, they isolate you from friends and family, etc. Your time in the camps can even be “extended” by the administrators without oversight if they determine you have “misbehaved.” That’s right, it’s not about how infectious you are, it’s not about science, it’s about how submissive you are.

And really, that is all that the covid pandemic response has ever been about.

Look at a nation like Austria, which has 65% vaccination and ever increasing infection rates. They decided that unvaxxed people are to blame, so they ordered anyone without proof of vaccination to submit to lockdowns. After that, their infections and deaths spiked even more. So, instead of admitting the obvious and logical conclusion (that the vaccines don’t work, or at the very least, that lockdowns don’t work), they ordered a lockdown for EVERYONE. Why? To hide the fact that the unvaxxed are not the problem.

To be clear, the initial spike that prompted the lockdowns in Austria amounted to around 300 deaths, the vast majority of them among the elderly. In Austria, nursing home patients make up around 36% of all covid deaths. To be clear, they are eliminating the freedoms of 9 million people and strangling their economy over a spike of 300 deaths. People die every day in large numbers from a host of transmissible diseases. This is a fact of life, it is not something to be used as a political and social weapon.

To take things a step further, Austria is also now threatening a compulsory vaccination bill that allows fines and prison for the unvaxxed. Vaccination status will be determined by the government and booster shots could be required at any time. Just because you are fully vaccinated now does not mean you will be considered fully vaccinated tomorrow. It will never end.

The data shows that vaccination does little to nothing to slow actual infection rates or deaths; there were more covid deaths in 2021 than in 2020 despite the proliferation of the vaccines this year. That is to say, vaccinations were introduced this year and yet there were more covid deaths than last year. Isn’t that strange?

The mainstream media claims this is now a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” I guess they should tell that to the many thousands of fully vaccinated people infected and hundreds dying in states like Massachusetts where they actually track breakthrough cases.

Of course, the media still sings the praises of the vaccines despite these little hiccups.

If the vaccines actually worked, then there would be no need for compulsory vaccinations. The people who are vaxxed would be protected and the people who are unvaxxed assume the individual risks. The covid cult doesn’t seem to grasp the logic here – Either the vaccines are effective and there is no need to make them mandatory, or they are not effective, which means making them mandatory is pointless.

But again, logic and science are not the point – Control is the point. It’s an endless rationale for infinite control. It will never end.

The reality is that the covid agenda has not been all that effective if we look at the big picture. If the goal is 100% vaccination and perpetual vax passport controls using regular boosters as a dominance mechanism for the long term (medical tyranny), then so far the plan has failed. Some countries have fallen into the long covid winter, but many others have not. Nearly every conservative state in the US is in full defiance of the mandates and federal courts have blocked Joe Biden’s attempts to circumvent the constitution. If red states in America hold out, this gives hope to others. So, what’s left for the establishment power mongers to do?

That’s easy…they just do more of the same.

Enter the Omicron variant of covid, something we “conspiracy theorists” have been warning about for the past two years. This is the beauty of the pandemic narrative when it comes to building a global authoritarian regime; viruses are always changing and new viruses can even be engineered if needed. Therefore, there is always a new threat to frighten the public and always a new reason to lock them up in their homes or demand they give up more of their freedoms. It is an endless vampiric cycle that slowly drains the liberty from a population.

Set aside the fact that the doctors that discovered Omicron in South Africa have labeled it a mild variation of covid and not a significant threat to the public. This makes perfect sense. In the vast majority of pandemic scenarios viruses tend to evolve into slightly more infectious but much less deadly versions of the original. But that’s not stopping the media and government scientists from screeching bloody murder about Omicron and even suggesting that this time covid “might” evolve to become more deadly rather than less.

This must be done. They have nothing left and if they lose out on covid they lose out on one of the best opportunities they have ever had for centralized control of nearly every individual on Earth.

The fear over covid is waning. Hundreds of millions of people are not willing to give up their freedoms over a hyped and farcical pandemic with a 0.27% IFR. Many people who are vaccinated are fighting the mandates alongside the unvaxxed. Most of us aren’t obese. Most of us aren’t 80 years old and in a nursing home. Most of us don’t have preexisting conditions. These are all factors that make up the majority of covid deaths. Many of us already had covid and easily survived it, which means we have natural immunity that is 13-27 times more effective at stopping future infections than the vaccines. Without more hype and more variants the party for the globalists stops, and they don’t like that idea at all.

If the public is allowed to pull their heads out of the haze of propaganda for a moment and regain their bearings, they might realize they have been made the target of a massive terror campaign. They might get angry. They might demand investigations. They might even demand that some globalist heads roll. So, get ready for Omicron to remain in the headlines for months to come, and then the next mutation and the next mutation and the mutation after that. The globalists and political opportunists will keep going with the theater until they get what they want, or until they are removed from the equation entirely. It will never end, unless they end.

