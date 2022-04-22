Over 40 Killed In String Of Bombings In 'Forgotten About' Afghanistan

Already all but forgotten about in mainstream media headlines, war-torn Afghanistan has witnessed a series of deadly bombings this week, including the latest blast Friday which ripped through a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.

Afghanistan's national Tolo News has said as many as many as 30 people may have been killed in the attack, with dozens more wounded, and health officials at a nearby hospital have cited between 30 to 40 victims admitted.

The report details: "The district security chief, Hafiz Omar, said the blast occurred at 3:30 pm after explosives placed in the Mawlawi Secondar mosque detonated while many people were there to worship. The mosque is also used as a religious seminary."

Associated Press image: a bombing from 2019.

No one has claimed responsibility within the hours following the attack, however, ISIS in Afghanistan has claimed other bombings this week, including a Thursday bombing of a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif which killed 12 and wounded up to 40 people. While the casualty count remains unconfirmed, this would total over 40 dead over the course of the two days of bombings, yet there's as yet very little media coverage on any major US network.

According to Al Jazeera, a string of terror attacks on civilian sites in the past days has set the population on edge, which is already struggling amid a crushed economy and US-led sanctions on the ruling Taliban:

The deadliest of three bombings on Thursday exploded inside a Shia mosque in northern Mazar-i-Sharif with at least 12 people killed and as many as 40 wounded. Earlier Thursday, a roadside bomb exploded near a boys school in the Afghan capital of Kabul, injuring two children in the city’s predominately Shia neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi. A third bomb in Kunduz wounded 11 mechanics working for the country’s Taliban rulers.

Since the Taliban takeover last August - amid the rapid US retreat and airport debacle - the plight of Afghanistan has for the most part dropped out of Western mainstream media focus, especially now that Russia-Ukraine is driving the news.

In March, the United Nations even issued an appeal which seemed to call out the seeming total focus of the West on Ukraine, despite human misery continuing to mount inside Afghanistan, which the US occupied for over two decades in its longest war.

"The dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan should not be forgotten as the world's attention is focused on the conflict in Ukraine," the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said at the time.