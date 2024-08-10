Panama Hits 'VIP' Chinese Migrant-Smuggling Route Through Notorious Darien Gap

In the latest indication that new President Jose Raul Mulino may be serious about his campaign pledge to end the country's role as a major funnel of masses of illegal immigrants bound for the United States, Panamanian border police on Wednesday arrested 15 people linked to an illicit "VIP" migrant-smuggling operation that caters to Chinese clients, AFP reports. The detainees -- who face 15 to 20 years in prison -- are all Panamanian, but are accused of working for Colombian gangs.

While the Pan-American Highway stretches some 19,000 miles through South, Central and North America, there's a 66-mile gap that starts just inside Colombia and stretches into Panama. That means migrants have to make a harrowing journey on foot through a mountainous and marshy region called the Darien Gap. They not only have to survive dangerous natural conditions, but also criminal gangs known to rape, murder, kidnap and rob them.

Not the VIP version: Most migrants traverse the Darien Gap on foot, braving days of heat, rain, mud, dehydration, water crossings, disease, thieves and rapists (John Moore/Getty Images via Council on Foreign Relations)

The VIP service targeted this week promised a faster, easier and safer passage into Panama -- but at a higher price. Migrants pay about $500 for a standard escort through the gap, but fees for this expedited trip range from $2,600 to $8,000, local prosecutor Emeldo Marquez told AFP. Given the price, most customers who can afford the first class experience are Chinese.

The VIP trip is shortened in a variety of ways, starting with boat service that bypasses a portion of the jungle trip by departing the Colombian coast from Capurgana or Necocli and dropping migrants in Carreto or Caledonia, Panama. Smugglers then whisk them through the remaining wilderness using canoes, horses and ATVs. That helps cut the average VIP jungle jaunt down to just two days, instead of upwards of eight days or more for everyone else.

A detainee is guarded by a Panamanian National Border Service member near Santa Fe in Panama's Darien province (Abraham Teran via Associated Press)

About a half-million migrants made the Darien Gap trek in 2023, and about 200,000 so far this year. They come from many countries, but most of the recent migrants are Venezuelan. While still a small percentage, Chinese traffic has soared, with more than 55,000 Chinese crossing the Mexican border since 2023.

On the campaign trail, President Jose Raul Mulino emphasized his intent to end Panama's role as a critical link in a path that funnels northbound migrants into Central America. He reiterated that intention in his inaugural address, saying, "I will not allow Panama to be a path open to thousands of people who illegally enter our country supported by an entire international organization related to drug trafficking and human trafficking."

Earlier this summer, Panama started installing concertina-wire fences inside the Darien Gap. “The patrol at the national border service has begun to block the majority of border passages," said Frank Abrego, Panama's minister of public security during a June 28 visit to the area.

On July 1 -- the same day that Mulino was sworn into office, Panama announced it had signed an agreement with the United States with a goal of cutting the flow of migrants through the isthmus. Under the deal, the US government has committed to covering Panama's expenses for deporting people who enter Panama illegally, and to help with "equipment, transportation and logistics."