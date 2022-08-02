Chinese Jets Buzz Taiwan Strait, Govt Websites Hit By Cyberattack With Pelosi Plane En Route

Update(8:27ET) : Sources speaking to Reuters have detailed that Chinese warplanes buzzed the dividing line separating the Taiwan Strait earlier in the day as House Speaker Pelosi's US Air Force plane is said to be en route. In what marks the clearest sign that Beijing has prepped potential 'military options' - a flurry of Eastern Theater Command activity is taking place in waters and airspace just outside the self-ruled island of Taiwan:

In addition to Chinese planes flying close to the median line of the strait, several Chinese warships sailed near the unofficial dividing line since Monday, the source told Reuters. The source said both Chinese warships and aircraft "squeezed" the median line on Tuesday morning, an unusual move the person described as "very provocative." The Chinese aircraft repeatedly conducted tactical moves of briefly "touching" the median line and circling back to the other side of the strait on Tuesday morning, while Taiwanese aircraft were on standby nearby, the person said.

There have been conflicting reports that Taiwan's forces are on "high alert" - particularly on the outer islands, however, which the defense ministry has sought to downplay.

📹| A new convoy of Chinese Army armored vehicles has arrived in #Fujian, the closest province to #Taiwan.pic.twitter.com/pr24fQbg0t — EHA News (@eha_news) August 2, 2022

At the same time, social media continues to be flooded with videos appearing to show Chinese military hardware and armored convoys surging into Fujian province, which is the part of the mainland nearest Taiwan.

In follow-up, The South China Morning Post writes that this stepped up PLA activity is expected to continue:

The PLA could send warplanes across the median line that divides the Taiwan Strait if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the democratic island, and analysts say it could start happening more regularly. ...A military source close to the People’s Liberation Army said it would step up its pressure campaign against Taiwan in response to a Pelosi visit and that "Beijing will give Taipei a hard time" afterwards.

But importantly, China's defense ministry has emphasized it has never recognized the legitimacy of the "dividing line" - claiming the whole of the territorial waters as China's.

JUST IN - Both aircraft carriers of China's People's Liberation Army move out from homeports, communist state-media reports. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 2, 2022

Confirmation is now coming out that the official website of Taiwan's presidency came under cyberattack earlier in the day.

President spokesman Xavier Chang described it as notably severe, "some 200 times worse than usual" - he said according to Bloomberg. At one point the website was inaccessible, but later came back online, he described, saying further that "government agencies will continue to strengthen monitoring to maintain the security of national information and communications, and the stable operation of key infrastructure."

* * *

It's after 7:00pm in Taiwan, and Reuters reports that the military aircraft likely carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation has departed Malaysia and could be bypassing the South China Sea, where the Chinese navy has been conducting sporadic military drills.

The plane widely believed to be Pelosi's departed Kuala Lumpur at 3:42pm local time, with the destination listed as "N/A". However some have noted another US Air Force C-40C had landed in Kuala Lumpur on the same day Pelosi was there, so it's still uncertain which aircraft could be transporting the House Speaker.

Looks like Pelosi's plane C40C is carefully avoiding flying over South China Sea, now passed thru Kalimantan on its way to Taiwan's Songshan airport pic.twitter.com/xvpB1WHUuM — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) August 2, 2022

Reuters further observes that "In addition to the military incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on a nearly daily basis this year, two Chinese warships – a missile destroyer and guided-missile frigate – were also tracked in international waters off the coast of Lanyu Island in eastern Taiwan early Tuesday morning."

On Monday evening, Taiwan and US media sources said she's expected to touch down at Taipei Songshan Airport at 10:20pm Tuesday night.

China's foreign ministry has repeated that it's prepared to respond to what it says is a blatant violation of its sovereignty and the One China principle with "forceful measures". Some serious military hardware is meanwhile being maneuvered on the ground in nearby Fujian province, which sits just across from the self-ruled island.

Footage has emerged on #Chinese television showing how Chinese Armed Forces pull military equipment into #Fujian province, close to #Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/5rwqDw4Sq9 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 2, 2022

The PLA's Eastern Theater command appears to still be engaged in 'live fire' drills in a show of force.

Large military convoys have been seen traversing civilian streets in Fujian. It's long been known that any serious Chinese military action threatening Taiwan would likely be staged from this portion of the mainland which sits most closely to Taiwan, just across the strait.

🇨🇳🇹🇼 #China



Air defense live-ammunition drill in Fujian 😯😯 PLA is enhancing combat readiness ! pic.twitter.com/mI9pfKS4ee — Yin Sura 尹苏拉 (@yin_sura) August 2, 2022

In Fujian right now😯😯 pic.twitter.com/hHxfPTDQEo — Yin Sura 尹苏拉 (@yin_sura) August 2, 2022

As for US Navy positioning, Reuters has separately reported:

Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports emerging that the website of the Taiwan presidency has been subject to a cyberattack Tuesday, just as Pelosi's plane appears to be en route.

The Chinese foreign minister has also just issued a fresh threat, saying Pelosi is playing "with fire" - repeating President Xi's words last Thursday in his phone call with Biden - and says she risks the US becoming an enemy of "1.4 billion Chinese people" and thus "will not meet with a good end."

…Some US politicians who selfishly play with fire on the Taiwan question, becoming the enemies to 1.4 billion Chinese people, will not meet with a good end, Wang said after attending SCO FMs meeting and paying visits to some countries in Central Asia https://t.co/3rBG3A2koj — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 2, 2022

developing...