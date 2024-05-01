Pentagon Chief Engaged In Pressuring EU Countries To Give Up Their Patriot Systems

America's top defense official is engaged in efforts to pressure European countries to give up their own US-made anti-air defenses for Ukraine.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday he's been actively encouraging countries to donate their Patriot missile systems to Ukraine. "There are countries that have Patriots, and so what we’re doing is continuing to engage those countries," Austin testified before a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

"I have talked to the leaders of several countries... myself here in the last two weeks, encouraging them to give up more capability or provide more capability," he said.

Via Reuters

Last Friday Austin announced that as part of a massive new $6 billion aid package for Kiev, the US will provide additional Patriot missiles. This is part of the first approved roll-out in the wake of Biden signing into effect the $61 billion in defense funding for Ukraine belatedly approved by Congress this month.

President Zelensky and his top officials have been essentially begging for more Patriots as Russia continues pummeling its cities and infrastructure.

A Ukrainian outlet has quoted Zelensky as ramping up the pressure on his backers in NATO:

"Regarding the number of missiles to Patriots, we really expect a positive result in this regard. Thank God that after we convened the Ukraine-NATO Council, we received an assurance that there will be no delays in the process (of supplying missiles to the Patriot systems - ed.), Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Earlier this month a disturbing report by Financial Times identified Greece and Spain as being under the most pressure from Western allies to give up what few Patriot anti-air defense systems that they possess.

Over a week ago, meetings of EU foreign and defense ministers decided that Greece and Spain's anti-air systems aren't really crucial to their homeland defense:

Other EU leaders used a summit in Brussels last week to personally urge Spanish and Greek prime ministers Pedro Sánchez and Kyriakos Mitsotakis to donate some of their systems to Ukraine, according to people briefed on the discussions. The two leaders, whose armed forces possess between them more than a dozen Patriot systems plus others such as S-300s, were told their need was not as great as Ukraine’s and that they did not face any imminent threat.

But Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden also possess them - with Berlin recently giving one battery up to Ukraine.

An EU diplomat was cited in the FT report as explaining, "There are countries that are not in immediate need of their air defense systems, to be very honest." This as "Each country is being asked to decide what it can spare," according to the statement. Countries like Poland or those in the Baltics and Eastern Europe are considered too vulnerable at this moment to be asked to give up their defenses.



EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is also recently ramping up the pressure, saying "I don’t have Patriots in Brussels, they are in the capitals, and it is up to them to take decisions."

The southern port city of Odessa has been coming under massive Russian air bombardment of late:

The Harry Potter Castle in Odesa is burning down after a Russian missile attack on Ukraine 🇺🇦



20 are injured, and 3 are dead 💔 pic.twitter.com/blqxNh2rcq — Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) April 29, 2024

So this is what it has come to: first European populations are dubiously told that Putin is eyeing expansion of the war deeper into Europe, and next Western countries are told to make drastic decisions which severely weaken their own national security.

Greece in particular has faced long-running threats from Turkey, with the geopolitical rivals locked in a dispute over maritime territory which has at times very nearly resulted in a shooting war. This has happened on several occasions in the last couple of years. So certainly the Greek population is going to balk when EU leaders in faraway capitals lecture Greece about 'not really needing' anti-air protection. And if they are sent to Ukraine, there's a greater chance they could be destroyed anyway.