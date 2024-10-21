Pentagon Chief Visits Ukraine, Unveils New Aid Package, Ahead Of US Election

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Ukraine's capital by train on an unannounced visit Monday, at a moment Ukraine's forces are getting steadily pushed back in the east, and as President Zelensky expresses frustration at the lack of large-scale new military aid.

"It’s been absolutely remarkable that Ukraine has been able to do what it’s done," Austin told reporters as he went into Ukraine Sunday night. "It’s been able to do that, of course, because of the fact that we have supported them from the very beginning, and we’ve rallied some 50 countries to be a part of that support."

In Kiev, Austin announced $400 million in new arms for Ukraine but did not acquiesce to the Ukrainians' main ask - the greenlight to strike Russia with US-supplied weapons.

The Wall Street Journal also emphasized of the package, "It was one of the smaller aid packages the Biden administration has announced and included no new types of weapons systems."

This trip to Ukraine is likely to be Austin's last one there as Pentagon chief. CNN noted that it came amid a dark and pessimistic backdrop:

The secretary’s visit was also meant to serve as a moment for him to “step back” and look at the “arc” of the US-Ukraine relationship over the last two and a half years of war, a senior defense official said. It was not a victory lap, however. The Ukrainians are in a “very tough” situation against the Russians heading into winter, the official noted.

There was one moment in Austin's remarks clearly aimed at Trump and Republican lawmakers back home. Amid ongoing GOP criticisms, including calls to take care of Americans first amid natural disasters instead of handing billions over to Ukraine, the defense secretary tried to brush back these arguments...

"For anyone who thinks that American leadership is expensive, well, consider the price of American retreat," Austin said.

"Not since World War II has America systematically rallied so many countries to provide such a range of industrial and military assistance for a partner in need."

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. He will meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umierov to discuss Ukraine's arms needs. pic.twitter.com/TPWU3CMRdc — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 21, 2024

Zelensky last month lashed out at Trump running-mate J.D. Vance, calling him "too radical" for his stance on the war. The Ukrainian leader expressed that "the idea that the world should end this war at Ukraine’s expense is unacceptable."

Clearly Austin's Monday words were framed in response to that controversy, and some GOP operatives are not going to be happy that the Pentagon chief used an official visit abroad to weigh in. But one question that remains is: How much for North Carolina?