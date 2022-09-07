Pentagon Makes "Unusual" Announcement Ahead Of ICBM Launch

"There will be an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile early tomorrow morning, Sept. 7, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier-General Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday.

Ryder said the ICBM test would be "routine," adding Russia was notified per treaty obligations about Wednesday's test. But as AP noted:

"The announcement ahead of the launch was unusual; the Pentagon has not confirmed recent tests until after they take place."

He said the objective of the test "is to demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces and provide confidence in the security and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."

.@PentagonPresSec: There will be an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile early tomorrow morning, September 7, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. pic.twitter.com/DkYdPvwUa9 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) September 6, 2022

The test comes weeks after a Minutemen III ICBM launch on Aug. 16 was postponed twice before to avoid any misunderstandings between Russia and China.

Nuclear tensions between the US and Russia have only accelerated in the last six months because of the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war. NATO countries' fierce hybrid fight against Russian forces by supplying Ukraine's military with weapons puts the world on a dangerous path to expanded conflict.

Then Sino-US tensions reached levels not seen in decades last month when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei angered Beijing, who then launched a war drill around the self-ruled island it claims as its own.

Western globalist elites are hellbent on destabilization to contain the emergence of a multipolar world.

Perhaps the Pentagon now feels a pre-launch ICBM press conference is needed to project military dominance (or what's left of it) to countries that challenge its unipolar world as a way to preserve its hegemony.