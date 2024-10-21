Pentagon Pours Cold Water On Zelensky's Claim Of North Korean Troops In Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has of late begun pushing hard new accusations that at least 10,000 North Korean troops are being sent to Ukraine where they will fight on behalf of the Russians.

South Korea’s spy agency had also backed Zelensky's claim, chiming in on Friday to say that at least 1,500 North Korean special forces have already been sent. The spy agency says it has satellite images tracking these movements. But over the weekend the Pentagon refused to back the reports, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin explaining that he can't confirm this narrative.

"I’ve seen those reports in the media. I can’t confirm those reports at this point in time. This is something that we will certainly continue to investigate," Austin said Sunday.

Zelensky has been pushing the idea that the 'enemies' of the West have formed an axis to fight in Ukraine and ultimately push back NATO. He's identified them as Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

He's touted this curiously alongside desperate pleas for more urgent funding and weaponry from his Western backers. Kiev has especially sought long-range weapons for use inside Russian territory.

As an example of this, Zelensky said in a weekend video address, "Now we have clear evidence that people are being supplied to Russia from North Korea, and these are not just workers for industries, but also military personnel. And we expect a normal, honest, strong reaction from our partners to this." He followed by emphasizing, "In fact, this is another state joining the war against Ukraine."

But not even NATO leadership is backing these assertions. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte recently said there's no evidence of an influx of North Korean troops into the conflict.

"At this moment, our official position is that we cannot confirm reports that North Koreans are actively now as soldiers engaged in the war effort," he stated.

Some video clips of unknown context, origin or location have circulated online in the past days, purporting to show North Korean troops being outfitted by Russia's military before battle.

Pundits have described one circulating video as showing a base in Russia's eastern Primorye region, which shares a small border with North Korea, incredibly far away from front lines in Ukraine.

And yet it seems if there were such 'proof' - including alleged satellite imagery - then NATO and the Pentagon would vouch for it. But for now there are still official dismissals of the claim.

So far, the Western alliance is also resisting Ukraine's demands to greenlight long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory. Putin has warned that this would cross all 'red lines' and unleash major escalation.