PLA Will 'Reunify' Taiwan: Chinese General Confronted Sullivan Just Before Surprise Xi Meeting

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday at the end of the latter's three day trip to Beijing, which is a first such trip for a sitting US national security adviser in eight years.

But the most interesting and tense moment came just before that, when Sullivan met one of China's vice chairs of the Central Military Commission, Gen. Zhang Youxia. The top general confronted Sullivan on growing US support for Taiwan's military. Zhang informed Sullivan that reunification of Taiwan with the mainland is "the mission and responsibility" of the Chinese PLA military and that it won't be deterred. Sullivan looked nervous and unsettled throughout the whole encounter, with Zhang confident and beaming.

Gen. Zhang Youxia and Sullivan, Via AP

"China demands that the United States stop military collusion between the U.S. and Taiwan, stop arming Taiwan and stop spreading false narratives about Taiwan," the statement issued by the defense ministry said.

Sullivan meekly opted for a diplomatic and conciliatory tone in response, saying "it is rare that we have the opportunity to have this kind of exchange" and underscored "the need for us to responsibly manage U.S.-China relations."

A follow-up White House also statement sought to emphasize the two sides had "recognized the progress in sustained, regular military-military communications over the past 10 months."

As for statements in the wake of Sullivan's rare meeting with President Xi, there were the usual expressions of managing competition and avoiding direct conflict:

"We believe that competition with China does not have to lead to conflict or confrontation. The key is responsible management through diplomacy," he told reporters at a news conference shortly before leaving Beijing. "While great changes have taken place in the two countries and in China-U.S. relations, China’s commitment to the goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship remains unchanged," Xi said.

Photo released by Xinhua News Agency of Thursday's surprise meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"President Biden is committed to responsibly managing this consequential relationship to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict or confrontation, and to work together where our interests align," Sullivan continued, echoing the familiar theme.

But the fact that he was confronted by the PLA delegation and was essentially told off concerning the hot button Taiwan issue is likely going to be used by Republicans back home to point out the weaknesses of the Biden White House's foreign policy.

A main campaign theme of Trump is that the world no longer "respects" America, and the hawks will most certainly highlight Sullivan's cowering as a PLA general informed him essentially that 'we will take Taiwan'.

Footage of the meeting shows the Chinese military delegation looking confident, with an unsettled and nervous Sullivan and his team appearing like deer in the headlights...

As for the surprise meeting with Xi, the Chinese leader's tone was reported to be surprisingly conciliatory, perhaps realizing he's dealing with a lame duck administration.

"Earlier on Thursday it was revealed that the two sides had agreed to plan a call between Xi and Biden," The Guardian reports. However, there are "no known plans for the two leaders to meet again in person before the US election in November."