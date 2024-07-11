Poland Preparing Military For Full-Scale Conflict, Army Chief Says

NATO officials have announced several major moves which collectively mark a significant escalation with Russia at the annual NATO summit in Washington DC this week. First, President Biden on Tuesday unveiled that the US is sending dozens of anti-air defense systems to Ukraine forces amid stepped-up Russian aerial assaults.

Next, a joint statement from Washington, the Hague and Copenhagen confirmed that an initial batch of US-made F-16 jet fighters are en route to Ukraine. This alone marks a massive escalation, given Moscow has already vowed it will target the jets.

On Wednesday, yet another ultra-provocative announcement was made aimed at 'deterring' Moscow. Poland's army chief of staff General Wieslaw Kukula called for his country to prepare its soldiers for all-out conflict.

"Today, we need to prepare our forces for full-scale conflict, not an asymmetric-type conflict," General Kukula told a press conference. "This forces us to find a good balance between the border mission and maintaining the intensity of training in the army," he said.

His 'border mission' reference alludes to the ongoing tensions with Belarus, a close Russian ally which forms part of the 'Union State'. Poland recently implemented its "East Shield" program, a $2.5 billion initiative to beef up defenses along the Poland-Belarus border.

Going back to 2021, Belarus has been accused of intentionally flooding the Polish border with Middle East migrants as a form of hybrid warfare. The European Union has charged President Alexander Lukashenko with orchestrating a border crisis in order to bog down Polish troops and border guards. Another issue is that China's military has kicked off exercises with Belarusian forces in Brest in recent days, which lies within miles of the Polish border.

According to more of Wednesday's Polish military announcement from Reuters, "Speaking at the same event, deputy defense minister Pawel Bejda said that as of August, the number of troops guarding Poland's eastern border would be increased to 8,000 from the current 6,000, with an additional rearguard of 9,000 able to step up within 48 hours notice."

Warsaw has also been on a major recruitment campaign toward rapidly increasing the size of its armed forces. This comes at a moment the NATO 'eastern flank' country is increasingly hitching its wagon to Ukraine's fate. The current size of the Polish armed forces is commonly estimated at 190,000 personnel, but Warsaw wants to bolster it to 300,000 troops within a few years.

On Monday, President Zelensky met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw where the two signed an unprecedented military agreement. Zelensky subsequently highlighted a provision which allows Poland to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine territory, if they are deemed a threat to Poland and its population.

Poland has throughout the Ukraine war maintained a muscular, hawkish posture toward Russia and has criticized efforts at peaceful settlement at the negotiating table.

Just this week Polish President Andrzej Duda reiterated that Ukraine must not cede any territory to Russia in exchange for peace. He said Tuesday, "If there is anyone who wants to give to Russia a piece of Ukrainian land and they are not Ukrainian, then let them give a piece of their land to Russia because it is easy to give away a piece of somebody else’s land."

"I would like this war to end as soon as possible. However, it cannot end, it must not end in the victory of Russia because if it happened that way, we will have another war soon because Russia will attack again," Duda added.

President Biden too in his Tuesday address to the NATO summit declared that Ukraine will prevail against Russia, despite the widespread reports that Ukrainian forces have suffered a severe manpower shortage. He said forcefully: "Ukraine can and will stop Putin."

However, all of this seems a 'blind escalation' without end or without strategy... a recipe for taking NATO directly into WW3 with nuclear-armed Russia.

